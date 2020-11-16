Singapore Airlines Appoints IBS Software with iCargo for its Global Cargo Operations

The implementation will see SIA transitioning from its existing air cargo systems to iCargo to support its cargo business units, which include sales, import and export operations, air mail handling and revenue accounting. This will serve to strengthen its ability to better manage cargo capacity, gain enhanced visibility of shipment yields and revenues, optimise network performance and seamlessly collaborate with partners' systems, as well as drive efficiencies and improve operational resilience.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has challenged the air cargo industry and greatly accelerated the need for change, especially in digitalisation. We look forward to working closely with IBS Software to leverage the many strengths of iCargo to improve our digital capabilities and allow us to deliver a differentiated customer-centric quality of service, while staying compliant and up-to-date with global industry standards and initiatives." said Mr Chin Yau Seng, Senior Vice President Cargo at Singapore Airlines.

"Singapore Airlines is an iconic brand in the airline industry, synonymous with innovation. It gives us immense pleasure to welcome them to the iCargo user community during these turbulent times. We greatly value the trust that Singapore Airlines has placed with us and I'm looking forward to our teams jointly developing the next generation of air cargo ecosystem for their customers and partners," said Gautam Shekar, Senior Vice President and Regional Head of Asia Pacific, IBS Software.

iCargo is an integrated solution that supports the end-to-end business functions such as cargo reservations, rating, manifesting, import & export operations, warehouse management, revenue accounting, air mail handling and revenue management of cargo-carrying airlines and ground handling service providers. iCargo follows air cargo industry best practices and is fully compliant with global industry standards and initiatives such as Cargo iQ, C-XML, OneRecord, e-AWB and e-Freight in general.

iCargo is deployed globally with some of the world's leading airlines and ground handling service providers. Over the past 24 months, demand for iCargo has gained significant momentum, including 22 'go live' implementations and eight new customers.

Singapore Airlines Cargo

Singapore Airlines offers cargo capacity on its fleet of Boeing 747-400 freighters as well as passenger flights operated by carriers within the SIA Group, which include Scoot and SilkAir. It is ranked amongst the top 10 largest cargo carriers in the world based on freight-tonne-kilometres flown (international). In terms of service reliability, Singapore Airlines has been consistently rated within the industry as one of the highest-performing cargo airlines based on IATA Cargo iQ benchmarks.

IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise, and hospitality industries. IBS's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet and crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel & air-cargo management. IBS Software also runs a real time B2B and B2C distribution platform providing hotel room inventory, rates and availability to a global network of hospitality companies and channels. For the tour and cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore online and on-board solutions. IBS Software is a Blackstone portfolio company and operates from 15 offices across the world.

