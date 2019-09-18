Singapore Airlines Leverages Sabre to Propel NDC Offering to Travel Agents

SINGAPORE, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading technology provider to the global travel industry, today announced a collaboration with Singapore Airlines for the expansion of their NDC program, the KrisConnect Programme. Effective November 2019, this venture will provide select Sabre connected agents in Singapore with the ability to access and book unique NDC content from Singapore Airlines. As the program continues to roll-out across the region, all Sabre connected agents will have the ability to leverage KrisConnect.

As a member of Sabre's innovative Beyond NDC program since 2018, Singapore Airlines' commitment to NDC is well established. The new KrisConnect program, which will expand digital distribution capabilities and enrich the customer experience, further establishes collaboration between two industry leaders, which will be essential to the success of the program.

Under the KrisConnect program, Sabre will provide travel agents with scalable, NDC-enabled offerings from Singapore Airlines, and enable end-to-end workflows with rich, integrated content. With this launch, Sabre agencies will have access to a broader array of fares and a more tailored shopping experience via the Sabre agency point-of-sale, in addition to having access to new, KrisConnect-exclusive content categories, ancillary bundles, and third-party content.

"Sabre is pleased to support Singapore Airlines in their fast-tracked NDC journey. With our scalable platform, we can transform the way air products are retailed, fuel product differentiation and optimize time-to-market to generate incremental revenue for the carrier," said Rakesh Narayanan, vice president, South Asia and Pacific, Sabre Travel Solutions Airline Sales. "Together, with our long-term customer Singapore Airlines, Sabre is committed to making NDC become an everyday reality for travelers, carriers, agencies, corporations and more," he added.

