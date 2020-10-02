Singapore Data Center Market Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025 Featuring Key Investors - STT GDC, Global Switch, Facebook, Google, Equinix, China Mobile Int'l, Digital Realty

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Singapore Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Singapore data center market size to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 20202025

ST Telemedia Global Data Centre (STT GDC), Global Switch, Facebook, Google, Equinix, China Mobile International, and Digital Realty are some of the prominent investors in the market. The public cloud market in Singapore is estimated to reach $2.5 billion in 2025.

The digital economy is aiding in the growth of the country's GDP by around 0.5% on an annual basis, with an estimated contribution of around $8 billion to the GDP by 2020. Singapore is one of the mature data center markets in APAC. The continuous investment by AirTrunk, Digital Reality, ST Telemedia, and Kepple is like to contribute to the incremental growth and revenues till 2025. In terms of the colocation market, Equinix and ST Telemedia add to 35%-40% Singapore data center market share in 2019.

Singapore is likely to remain as a major connectivity hub in the APAC region with global cloud service providers continue to expand their presence in the country. Singapore is the fastest growing center for analytics innovations, contributing around 45% of the revenues in 2019. Several measures have been taken by the government to develop the overall digital economy and reach the goal of becoming a Smart Nation. In 2019, Singapore government launched the National AI Strategy to address challenges that affect the society. The growth in IoT and 5G network will generate the demand for edge computing data centers in the country.

The report considers the present scenario of the Singapore data center market and its dynamics for the forecast period 2020-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the data center market.



KEY DELIVERABLE

An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators

Exhaustive insights of the impact of the COVID-19 on the Singapore data center market

data center market Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in major cities in the country

Data center colocation market in Singapore

Retail & wholesale colocation Pricing in Singapore

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the Singapore data center market during the forecast period

data center market during the forecast period Classification of the Singapore data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with sizing and forecast

data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with sizing and forecast A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and prospects for the market

Presence of prominent investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors

A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT:

The Singapore market is expected to observe the demand for both diesel generator and DRUPS systems in data centers.

market is expected to observe the demand for both diesel generator and DRUPS systems in data centers. The increased investment in facilities will be a strong driver for server infrastructure adoption in Singapore .

. The adoption of all-flash and hybrid arrays will grow, especially in cloud data center deployments, as the price of SSD is expected to decline during the forecast period.

A majority of facilities build in Singapore install chiller units, cooling towers, and CRAH systems.

install chiller units, cooling towers, and CRAH systems. The Singapore data center market share for rack units with a size of 47U-52U is likely to witness growth during the forecast period with the growth in hyperscale facilities.

data center market share for rack units with a size of 47U-52U is likely to witness growth during the forecast period with the growth in hyperscale facilities. An increase in brownfield projects will be a strong revenue stream for local architectural firms.

REPORT COVERAGE:



This report offers an elaborative analysis of the Singapore data center market investments in terms of infrastructure and geography. It discusses sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in data centers. The segmentation includes:

Infrastructure Type

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Server

Storage

Network

Electrical Infrastructure

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers

Economizers and Evaporative Coolers

Other Units

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

DCIM

Tier Segments

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Key Market Participants



IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista

Broadcom

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei

IBM

Lenovo

Inspur

Mitac Holding

NetApp

Quanta Computer

Wiwynn

Construction Service Providers

Aurecon

Exyte

Fortis Construction

ARUP

DSCO Group

AWP Architects

Hurley Palmer Flatt

Gammon Construction

ACME Associates

Faithful+Gould's

CUNDALL

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

EATON

HITEC Power Protection

KOHLER

KINOLT

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

MTU Onsite Energy

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Equinix

AirTrunk

China Mobile International

Digital Realty

Facebook

Global Switch

Google

Iron Mountain

Kepple Data Centres

ST Telemedia Global Data Centers (STT GDC)

TARGET AUDIENCE:

Datacenter Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Datacenter Construction Contractors

Datacenter Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

