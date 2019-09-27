Singapore Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Report 2019

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Singapore Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2023), Analysis of Business and Retail Consumer Spending Pattern, Attitude & Behaviour - Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gift card market (value terms) in Singapore increased at a CAGR of 12.3% during 2014-2018. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 7.3%, increasing from US$ 908.1 million in 2019 to reach US$ 1,203.1 million by 2023.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Singapore. With over 150 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.

Gift cards: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid gift card categories. Assesses consumer behaviour by type of consumer (retail and corporate - SMB, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise), gifting occasion, digital gift card type, and market share by retail categories.

Details six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.

Corporate incentive & loyalty cards: This report provides detailed market dynamics of corporate incentive cards, broadly segmented in four categories - consumer incentive card, employee incentive card, sales incentive card, and festival & other. It details market size and forecast at category level, by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop), and by corporate consumer segments (small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Digital gift card analysis: Provides market size and forecast for digital gift cards, broken down by retail and corporate buyers and by occasion.

Open loop and closed loop: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop gift and incentive card segments across consumer segments.

Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level. In addition, it provides an overview of how consumers are currently using gift cards across key retail sectors.

Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across 12 categories / sectors to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of gift card spend.

Market share by retailer: Provides market share of closed loop gift cards by key retailers in Singapore .

