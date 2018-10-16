Singapore Pharmaceutical Market 2012-2017 & 2018-2022

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Singapore Pharmaceutical Market Outlook to 2022 - by Prescription & OTC Drugs and by Patented & Generic Drugs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Singapore Pharmaceutical Market Outlook to 2022 covers aspects such as pharmaceutical market segment (by Prescription & OTC Drugs, by Patented & Generic Drugs), and competitive landscape of major players. The report concludes with market projection for future and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.



Singapore Pharmaceutical market can be characterized by the presence of best-in-class infrastructure, integrated and advanced hubs for pharmaceutical manufacturing and research and access to regional markets and skilled workforce. Singapore Pharmaceutical market has registered an increase in the revenue during the period 2012-2017. Many leading biomedical companies such as AbbVie, Pfizer, Ferring Pharmaceuticals and others have selected Singapore as their global manufacturing base.

Singapore OTC market increased at a double digit CAGR during 2012-2017. The market is driven by increasing number of people taking self-medication. Further, increased focus on R&D efforts has led to better focus on the advancement of innovative over-the-counter and consumer health drugs.



Singapore pharmaceutical market is expected to grow at a single digit CAGR during 2017-2018 driven by universal access to health insurance and world-class biomedical research facilities.

The best in class research and manufacturing infrastructure will continue to attract foreign investment in the country. For instance, Japan's Chugai Pharmaceutical, which operates satellite labs throughout Asia, has plans to invest USD 355 million by 2021, to accelerate its research and development (R&D) capabilities in Singapore.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Singapore Pharmaceutical Market - Executive Summary



3. Singapore Pharmaceutical Ecosystem



4. Singapore Healthcare System



5. Singapore Healthcare Key Metrics



6. Comparative Analysis with Other Asian Countries



7. Regulatory Bodies in Singapore Healthcare System



8. Singapore Pharmaceutical Market



9. Singapore Pharmaceutical Market Segmentation



10. Singapore Pharmaceutical Market Recent Developments & Growth Drivers



11. Singapore Pharmaceutical Market- Restraints



12. Government Regulations for Singapore Pharmaceutical Market



13. New Drug Approvals in Singapore, 2017



14. Singapore Pharmaceutical Market Competition Analysis



15. Singapore Pharmaceutical Market: Future Outlook and Projections



16. Snapshot on Singapore Vitamin and Dietary Supplement Market



17. Snapshot for Singapore Animal Healthcare



18. Snapshot for Singapore Biopharmaceutical Market



19. Singapore Pharmaceutical Market - Analyst Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Abbott

AstraZeneca

Baxter

Beacon Pharmaceuticals

Chemical Company of Malaysia Berhad

GSK

Haw Par Corporation

Lonza

MSD

Poli Medical

Roche

Schwabe Pharma Asia Pacific Pte Ltd

Sunward Pharmaceutical

Union Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Pte Ltd

