Singapore Social Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2023: A $6.99 Billion Market by 2028 - 50+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics

Social commerce industry in Singapore is expected to grow by 52.3% on annual basis to reach US$1.29 billion in 2023.

The social commerce industry is poised for substantial growth in Singapore, with an impressive projected CAGR of 40.1% during the period from 2023 to 2028. Throughout this forecast period, the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of social commerce is expected to witness significant expansion, rising from US$1.29 billion in 2023 to an estimated US$6.99 billion by 2028.

This report offers a comprehensive and data-centric analysis of the social commerce sector, encompassing a thorough examination of market opportunities and associated risks. With an extensive portfolio of over 50 KPIs tailored to the Singaporean market, this report provides a holistic understanding of the dynamic social commerce landscape, including market size, forecast, and market share statistics.

By delving into the intricacies of social commerce market dynamics, this report equips businesses with invaluable insights into emerging opportunities and key trends spanning the years 2019 to 2028. It further provides nuanced insights into opportunities within various end-use sectors, enabling organizations to assess and capitalize on growth prospects across diverse segments.

Additionally, by identifying growth segments and specific opportunities, companies can develop precise and effective social commerce strategies that consider market-specific trends, drivers, and risks in this evolving industry landscape.

Scope

Singapore Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Singapore Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Singapore Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028

  • Clothing & Footwear
  • Beauty and Personal Care
  • Food & Grocery
  • Appliances and Electronics
  • Home Improvement
  • Travel
  • Hospitality

Singapore Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028

  • B2B
  • B2C
  • C2C

Singapore Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028

  • Mobile
  • Desktop

Singapore Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

  • Domestic
  • Cross Border

Singapore Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

  • Tier-1 Cities
  • Tier-2 Cities
  • Tier-3 Cities

Singapore Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028

  • Credit Card
  • Debit Card
  • Bank Transfer
  • Prepaid Card
  • Digital & Mobile Wallet
  • Other Digital Payment
  • Cash

Singapore Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

  • Video Commerce
  • Social Network-Led Commerce
  • Social Reselling
  • Group Buying
  • Product Review Platforms

Singapore Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour,2022

  • By Age
  • By Income Level
  • By Gender

