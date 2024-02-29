Singapore Tourism Board Partners with Saks Fifth Avenue to Debut the Made in Singapore Campaign in the USA

To celebrate the launch, STB has partnered with the iconic Saks Fifth Avenue to bring Singapore's vibrant city to luxury shoppers in the U.S. in an exciting and imaginative way. Themed "Vacations. Made in Singapore", some of Singapore's most remarkable scenes and landmarks such as The Jewel at Changi Airport, Gardens by The Bay, Peranakan shophouses, Lau Pa Sat hawker center and Singapore's skyline will come to life through a special window installation at the iconic Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship, on display through March 13, 2024. To enhance the distinctive experience, each window features a QR code directing viewers to a dedicated landing page on Saks.com that serves as a travel and shopping guide for visitors and provides access to an exclusive giveaway from luxury travel group, Remote Lands, offering a four-day, five-night luxury trip to Singapore. To learn more, visit Saks.com/Singapore through March 27, 2024.

Aligned with the bespoke windows at Saks Fifth Avenue, STB also unveiled a 3D billboard in Times Square this week, putting a spotlight on how extraordinary experiences are made possible in Singapore. The visual experience, running until March 24, 2024, showcases the destination's notable attractions and is part of a series of global activations that include China, India, Indonesia and the United Kingdom. The 3D spectacle not only marks STB's pioneering venture into innovative technology but also underscores Singapore's commitment to transform ordinary moments into immersive experiences filled with wonder and fascination.

"We are delighted to unveil the 'Made in Singapore' campaign in the heart of New York City – Times Square and Saks Fifth Avenue. Collaborating with Saks to showcase Singapore's unique twist on the everyday reinforces our commitment to create more meaningful and unforgettable experiences. We look forward to sharing the essence of our vibrant, nature-filled, culturally rich destination with travelers seeking authentic experiences," said Rachel Loh, Senior Vice President of the Singapore Tourism Board, Americas.

The debut of the "Made In Singapore" campaign comes off the heels of STB Americas' recent launch of "Best Night Ever," a program rooted in the idea that Singapore is where ordinary nights can be elevated to the next level. In the months to come, "Made in Singapore" will engage prospective travelers through an integrated marketing strategy including streaming advertisements on Hulu and partnerships with like-minded influencers to inspire travel with customized itineraries. Additionally, those in Canada will soon be able to get a taste of "Made in Singapore" when Air Canada's brand-new direct route from Vancouver launches on April 3, 2024. On all flights, the "Made in Singapore" brand film will be shown to passengers to further inspire their travels. Even more, travelers can receive up to 25% off their stay at select hotels in Singapore on Expedia now through March 31, 2024.

About the Singapore Tourism Board

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is the lead development agency for tourism, one of Singapore's key economic sectors. Together with industry partners and the community, we shape a dynamic Singapore tourism landscape. We bring the Passion Made Possible brand to life by differentiating Singapore as a vibrant destination that inspires people to share and deepen their passions.

www.stb.gov.sg | www.visitsingapore.com

About Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks Fifth Avenue is the leading name in luxury shopping. Since 1924, the brand has maintained a reputation for delivering an expertly curated assortment of fashion and highly personalized service. The Saks Fifth Avenue experience offers seamless all-channel shopping through an elevated digital platform and in-person services provided by an extraordinary network of 39 Saks Fifth Avenue stores across North America.

Shop on Saks.com and the Saks app or visit Saks.com to find a Saks Fifth Avenue store location near you. Follow @saks on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook , @thesaksman on Instagram and @Saks Fifth Avenue on LinkedIn .

