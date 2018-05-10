Singapore's Institute of Technical Education Expands Curriculum for Integrated Digital Construction with Trimble Technologies

Support from Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) will expand ITE's construction curriculum in 3D Building Information Modeling (BIM) design, digital fabrication and the sustainable built environment. Using Trimble solutions will provide ITE the capability to more fully integrate the technological tools across its courses that are rapidly transforming how building and living environments are designed and constructed.

A Trimble technology lab will be established—The Integrated Digital Delivery Centre @ ITE, Powered by Trimble—in the new Engineering Design Hub, School of Engineering, ITE College Central. The lab will include architecture, engineering and construction management software as well as Trimble's scanning hardware. The broad range of Trimble software include Tekla® Structures, Tekla Structural Designer, Tekla Tedds, Trimble Connect™ collaboration software, Trimble RealWorks® scanning software, Vico Office Suite, Sefaira® Architecture and its popular 3D modeling software SketchUp Pro and SketchUp Viewer for Hololens. In addition, ongoing support services and annual training for ITE staff will be provided. The hands-on training will enable students to access the latest technology and workflows to develop design, engineering and construction skills.

ITE will incorporate Trimble's solutions into a variety of courses including Civil and Structural Engineering Design, Facility Systems Design, Interior & Exhibition Design, and Mechanical and Electrical Services Supervision. In addition to courses, access to the solutions is expected to enable secondary school students to better understand the technology with the intent to increase interest in construction industry careers.

IDD for Construction Projects

IDD allows digital information to be shared between the many stakeholders, such as designers, builders, subcontractors and facility managers, involved in a construction project so they can work together to improve the accuracy of plans, reduce waste, enhance productivity and improve overall work quality. IDD integrates the entire lifecycle process from design, fabrication, and on-site assembly right through to operations and maintenance after a building is completed. Increasing the use of IDD is a key component of the Singapore Government's Construction Industry Transformation Map (ITM). One of the goals of the ITM is to train 80,000 people in new construction technologies by 2025, up from 32,600 currently.

The official opening of the IDD Centre was hosted by Dr. Ang Kiam Wee, principal of ITE College Central and Dr. Roz Buick, vice president of Trimble.

"I'm very excited to work with Trimble and I commend the company for its very strong commitment to education, research and public service," said Dr. Ang. "The IDD Centre will provide students with training opportunities in the latest digital technologies and practices in building design and construction, enhancing their skills set, competency and knowledge in BIM. It will also ready them to meet the new challenges and demands of the built environment sector."

"Trimble is proud to partner with ITE on its new IDD Centre," said Dr. Buick. "Digital technology is the future of Singapore's construction industry. Providing software and resources to prepare students for a successful career in today's ever-changing construction industry is an important focus for Trimble. By embracing technology, ITE's students will be poised to become the leaders in the transformation of the construction industry."

About the Institute of Technical Education

The Institute of Technical Education (ITE) is a post-secondary education institution established in 1992 under Singapore's Ministry of Education. As a principal provider of career and technical education, and a key developer of national occupational skills certification and standards, ITE's mission is to create opportunities for students and adult learners to acquire skills, knowledge and values for employability and lifelong learning. ITE's vision is to be "A Trailblazer in Career and Technical Education." ITE's values are integrity, teamwork, excellence and care. ITE comprises the ITE headquarters and three ITE colleges - College Central, College East and College West. For more information about ITE, visit: https://www.ite.edu.sg.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming a broad range of industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

