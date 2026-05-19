Singer-Songwriter Rozzi Takes Climate Action for Her Fig Tree Residency with ClimeCo

HOUSTON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Singer-songwriter Rozzi has partnered with global decarbonization and sustainability solutions company ClimeCo to offset the estimated emissions of her Fig Tree Residency, a six-week, immersive concert series celebrating her new album, Fig Tree, released May 8, 2026. Through this partnership, Rozzi becomes a ClimeCo EcoCommitted™ Partner, joining a community of artists, brands, and event organizers taking credible, verified climate action.

Singer-songwriter Rozzi partners with ClimeCo.

The Fig Tree Residency takes place near Downtown Los Angeles on May 6, 14, 21, 28, and June 4 and 11. Each evening features a full live performance of the album, surrounded by original artwork inspired by the music, followed by an afterparty with special guests and surprises. The experience is as intentional as the album itself: intimate, layered, and rooted in Rozzi's belief that creativity and responsibility go hand in hand.

Rozzi's emissions offset covers the full estimated footprint of the residency, including fan travel – an often-overlooked but meaningful source of event emissions. Carbon credits have been retired against ClimeCo's Florida N2O Abatement project, the largest voluntary nitrous oxide (N2O) abatement project in North America, developed in partnership with Ascend Performance Materials. The project permanently destroys N2O – a 'superpollutant' greenhouse gas 273 times more potent than CO2 – before it ever enters the atmosphere. Credits are verified under the Climate Action Reserve, ensuring the highest standards of credibility and transparency.

Rozzi's commitment to sustainability extends beyond the residency itself. Every Fig Tree vinyl is pressed on recycled material using an "ecomix" process, in which the plant re-uses leftover substrate from other production runs to create each record. The result is a vinyl with an unpredictable, one-of-a-kind color – every copy truly unique.

"Rozzi is exactly the kind of partner that gives us energy for this work," said Emma Cox, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer at ClimeCo. "She's not checking a box – she's an artist who has been thinking about her climate impact for years and wanted to take real, verifiable action around one of the most meaningful moments of her career. We're proud to support her and help tell that story authentically."

Rozzi previously joined the ESG Decoded Podcast, powered by ClimeCo, for a conversation during Climate Week NYC, where she spoke openly about evacuating during California wildfires, navigating the challenges of low-impact touring, and how musicians can lead by example on climate. Her 2018 track "Orange Skies", written in the wake of Los Angeles wildfires, reflects an artist who puts her values into her work. That same spirit lives in her 2025 track "Orange Skies - Chapter 2 (feat. NATURE)," which weaves the actual sounds of nature in Altadena, California, into the music itself.

Rozzi's climate engagement extends beyond her music – she has also performed at the NAT Gala, THE NAT Future of Food Dinner, and Support & Feed's Climate Week NYC event, and has participated in climate-focused panels for Nest Fest, the Music Sustainability Summit, EarthPercent, and Spotify.

The Fig Tree Residency offset is part of ClimeCo's EcoCommitted™ Events program, which helps artists, event producers, and brands calculate, offset, and communicate their event emissions through high-integrity, independently verified carbon projects.

About Rozzi

LA-based singer/songwriter Rozzi is redefining what it means to be a modern soul-pop artist— melding emotional depth, bold storytelling, and cultural consciousness into every facet of her work. She's collaborated with icons like Nile Rodgers, PJ Morton, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, John Taylor (Duran Duran), Sheryl Crow, and Jacob Collier. She's toured with acts including Maroon 5, Kelly Clarkson, and Joss Stone and has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Talk, The Today Show, Apple's The Morning Show, and even played herself on Hulu's original series Dollface. Her original music "Best Friend Song" was the title track for Netflix's Me Time. This past fall, Rozzi completed a unique residency at New York's Ki Smith Gallery, which she later brought to Los Angeles. Along with her weekly performances, the collaborative group show featured artists' work from around the world, inspired by her newly-released album, Fig Tree. Committed to climate awareness, she has worked with ClimeCo, Sierra Club, NAT Gala, Music Sustainability Alliance and is a recipient of a Cannes Lions award for her poignant wildfire track, "Orange Skies - Chapter 2 (feat. NATURE)."

About ClimeCo

ClimeCo is an award-winning leader in decarbonization, empowering global organizations with customized sustainability pathways. Our team of respected scientists and industry experts collaborates with companies, governments, and capital markets to develop tailored ESG and decarbonization solutions. Recognized for creating high-quality, impactful projects, ClimeCo is committed to helping clients achieve their goals, maximize environmental assets, and enhance their brand. Partner with ClimeCo to drive meaningful environmental change and take your climate initiatives to new heights.

Contact us at +1 484.415.0501, [email protected], or through our website ClimeCo.com.

SOURCE ClimeCo