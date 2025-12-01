Singer/Songwriter Sydney Irving releases new music video for "Something Better" from acclaimed album UNFASHIONED CREATURES on DEKO Entertainment / Warner Music Group - ADA

Irving offers up the song as a heartfelt statement of hope and promise to her own generation as she sings about the incoming new year

SOMETHING BETTER

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Singer/ Songwriter Sydney Irving continues her remarkable national debut with the release of her third music video, "Something Better," a beautiful ballad that spreads the message of hope and a more enlightened future to her ever-increasing fan base. Although it is certainly appropriate to be embraced during the Christmas holiday season, Irving says it was not written for that celebration, in particular.

Singer/Songwriter SYDNEY IRVING releases "SOMETHING BETTER," the third music video from her debut international album UNFASHIONED CREATURES on DEKO ENTERTAINMENT/ WARNER MUSIC GROUP ADI Records. Sydney Irving and her band, The Creatures, will embark on a series of performances promoting the album starting in January 2026.

Adds Irving: "I wrote 'Something Better' with my friend and co-producer, Steve Sopchak about finding hope and optimism in the new year. This song means so much to me and I am so excited for it to finally be out in the world. I've been performing it live at shows for a couple years and have released a few versions in the recent past, but this is the definitive version!

At just 22 years old, Sydney Irving's unstoppable work ethic has finally paid off. She recently signed with DEKO ENTERTAINMENT, a label distributed by Warner Music Group/ ADA; acquired worldwide management with Pilato Entertainment; and assembled a new five-piece band of music professionals for touring, affectionately called THE CREATURES, in reference to the album and her new musical direction.

After working in hundreds of venues in her native Central New York region which gave her radio airplay and a solid fan base, Sydney Irving is ready to take her music around the world. Irving's debut national release Unfashioned Creatures is a musical odyssey that speaks volumes for an emerging artist with a creative vision beyond her years. The album was written or co-written; co-produced and arranged by Irving, with most of the guitar parts played by the singer, herself.

CHECK OUT "INTRODUCING SYDNEY IRVING..."

STREAM THE ALBUM UNFASHIONED CREATURES BY SYDNEY IRVING

PURCHASE THE CD OF UNFASHIONED CREATURES BY SYDNEY IRVING

As we continue to expand our roster and introduce people to great new music by young artists, Sydney was the perfect fit for that and we look forward to helping develop her career," says Charlie Calv, DEKO Entertainment Director of A&R, who signed Irving.

Bruce Pucciarello, President of DEKO is equally enthused: "Sydney uses the perfect blend of catchy well-crafted songs, polished performance, and heartfelt presentation to grow her ever expanding fanbase. I don't care how young or old you are, if you listen you will like."

Irving's first two videos from the album "You Can't Forget About Me," and "RAIN" gathered over 50,000 views. Her remarkable journey kicked off at just 14 years old, when she released her debut album, Hello Stranger. This youthful foray into music was followed by her sophomore effort, The Halfmoon Sessions, in 2018, which showcased her growth as an artist and songwriter. It has culminated thus far with the current album, Unfashioned Creatures, recorded mostly during 2023 and 2024.

Her impressive talent has not gone unnoticed. Sydney Irving was honored as the 2020 Young Adult Artist of the Year by The International Singer Songwriters Association, as well as Best Pop Artist at the 2023 Mississippi Music Awards. In 2022 she was named Best New Artist at the prestigious Syracuse Area Music Awards

Following the fall releases of Unfashioned Creatures, Sydney Irving and her band The Creatures are soon to embark on select showcase performances around the country starting in January, 2026.

Contact: PILATO ENTERTAINMENT MARKETING & MEDIA LLC • [email protected]

FOR ALL THINGS SYDNEY IRVING PLEASE VISIT:

INSTAGRAM FACEBOOK YOUTUBE WEBSITE

SOURCE PILATO ENTERTAINMENT MARKETING & MEDIA LLC