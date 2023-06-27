Single-Cell Analysis Global Market is Projected to Reach $25 Billion by 2030: Novel Opportunities for Single-Cell Analysis Techniques in IVF Domain

27 Jun, 2023, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single-Cell Analysis: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Single-Cell Analysis estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Cancer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.6% CAGR and reach US$10 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Immunology segment is readjusted to a revised 19.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.3% CAGR
The Single-Cell Analysis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.1% and 15.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.3% CAGR.
