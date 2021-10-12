Single-cell Analysis Market Size is Projected To Reach $6.56 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 14.9% : Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global single-cell analysis market size is expected to reach USD 6.56 billion by 2028 .according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.9% from 2021-2028. The market growth is primarily attributed to major technological innovations in single cell analysis products, rapid growth in the biopharmaceutical industry, and huge investments in cancer research. With a surge in demand for treatment drugs and vaccines for COVID-19, the pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to garner exponential growth, thereby it will have a significant impact on the target market. Moreover, major advancements in microfluidic devices have resulted in the increasing implementation of single-cell genomic analysis, which in turn supports the overall growth of the market.

Key Highlights of Single Cell Analysis Market

Based on product , the consumables segment contributed the largest revenue share in the global market, owing to increased usability of products , adoption of beads on a larger scale, continuous demand for consumables required for the assays, and a huge rise in demand for assay kits .

, contributed the largest revenue share in the global market, owing to , adoption of beads on a larger scale, continuous demand for consumables required for the assays, and . In terms of application , cancer has emerged as the most promising segment which led the major growth for the market. Single-cell analysis is gaining recognition as the most effective prior diagnostics of cancer cells , therefore boosting the segment's growth.

, has emerged as the most promising segment which led the major growth for the market. , therefore boosting the segment's growth. Based on workflow , the single-cell isolation & library preparation segment led the global single cell analysis market. A large number of small-scale as well as large-scale companies are offering products in this segment, thus propelling revenue growth.

, led the global single cell analysis market. in this segment, thus propelling revenue growth. By end-use , the academic and research laboratories segment held the majority of the market share and is expected to take this lead further during the forecast period. A rise in the number of research projects that employ single-cell analysis assays resulted in the increased adoption of single-cell analyses.

, held the majority of the market share and is expected to take this lead further during the forecast period. resulted in the increased adoption of single-cell analyses. Dolomite Bio, a UK-based biotechnology company has launched a new RNAdia kit that aims at eliminating the cost barriers for single-cell research. The RNAdia kit combined with the Nadia platform provides a high-quality and low-cost solution for single-cell RNA-Sequencing.

New developments are taking place in the global market in recent times. For instance, CytoFLEX SRT Benchtop Sorter was launched by Beckman Coulter in March 2021. The expanded color and laser options will increase its use in testing in research laboratories. Similarly, in January 2021, Parse Biosciences received USD 7 million in Series A funding to develop single-cell kits.

Regional Developments

The regional market in North America has witnessed tremendous growth in the last few years and is expected to grow further with the same trend during the forecast period. The significant growth of this market is driven by the integration of technological advancements and major collaborations among leading players. Additionally, several initiatives are implemented by the government that complementing the overall growth of the single cell analysis market in this region.

Competitive Outlook

An increase in the research publications backed by the substantial rise in investments in R&D activities is providing a strong base for market development and is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities. Players Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGAA, QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., 10x Genomics, Promega Corporation, Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Fluidigm Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., Sartorius AG, Luminex Corporation, Takara Bio, Fluxion Biosciences, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Cytek Biosciences, Corning Incorporated, Apogee Flow Systems Ltd., NanoCellect Biomedical, Rarecyte Inc, On-chip Biotechnologies Co., Ltd. driving the major growth for the global market.

Target Audience

Supply Side: Sample and Assay Technologies Provider

Sample and Assay Technologies Provider Demand Side: Hospital, Clinic, Research Laboratories

Hospital, Clinic, Research Laboratories Regulatory Side: World Health Organization

