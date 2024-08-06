Single-Cell Analysis Market worth $6.9 billion by 2029 driven by Technological Advancements | MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=171955254

BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company): Innovator in Medical Instruments and Reagents

BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company), headquartered in the US, is a prominent developer and distributor of medical instruments and reagents. The company's products cater to various fields including biosciences, diabetes care, respiratory management, and diagnostic applications. Operating in over 50 countries across Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and North America, BD is committed to advancing medical technology. In February 2023, BD introduced a new instrument designed for single-cell multiomics analysis, which enhances high-throughput studies while preserving sample integrity, potentially accelerating discoveries in immunology, genetic diseases, and cancer research.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.: Leading Provider of Scientific Instruments and Services

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., based in the US, stands as a global leader in high-end analytical instruments, laboratory equipment, and scientific services. With operations in over 180 countries, including North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, the company is renowned for its extensive range of products and services in scientific research and diagnostics. Thermo Fisher is strengthening its global position through strategic alliances; for instance, in November 2021, it partnered with CELLENION to enhance single-cell mass spectrometry-based proteomics analyses by integrating Cellenion's single-cell isolation system with Thermo Fisher's advanced technologies.

Danaher Corporation: Pioneer in Life Science and Diagnostics

Danaher Corporation, headquartered in the US, is a leading innovator in life sciences and diagnostics, offering a wide array of products and services for medical, industrial, and commercial applications. The company has a significant presence across North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Danaher is also expanding its global reach through strategic collaborations; notably, in October 2023, Danaher's Beckman Coulter Life Sciences partnered with 10x Genomics to enhance automation solutions for single-cell assay workflows, combining cutting-edge technologies for improved single-cell analysis.

Product Segmentation: Consumables Lead

In 2023, the single-cell analysis market was segmented into consumables and instruments. Consumables, which include beads, microplates, reagents, assay kits, and other items, represented the largest share of the market. This prominence is largely due to the growing focus on developing advanced cell-based therapies and the increasing demand for high-quality reagents, which is driving segment growth.

Cell Type Segmentation: Human Cells Dominate

The market is categorized by cell type into human cells, animal cells, and microbial cells. Human cells held the largest market share in 2023, attributed to their extensive use in research, therapeutics, and biopharmaceutical and biotechnology applications. The growing research activities aimed at developing advanced cell-based therapies are expected to further support this segment's expansion.

Technique Segmentation: Flow Cytometry Leads

Single-cell analysis techniques include flow cytometry, next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), microscopy, mass spectrometry, and others. Flow cytometry commanded the largest share in 2023, driven by its adoption of advanced technologies for single-cell analysis and increasing R&D investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, which are expected to further boost this segment's growth.

Application Segmentation: Research Applications Lead

The market is divided into research applications and medical applications. Research applications, further segmented into cancer research, immunology research, neurology research, stem cell research, and other areas, accounted for the largest share in 2023. This dominance is due to rising research activities focused on advanced cell-based therapies.

End User Segmentation: Academic & Research Laboratories at the Forefront

End users of single-cell analysis products include biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, academic & research laboratories, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, and cell banks & IVF centers. In 2023, academic & research laboratories held the largest market share, driven by increased investments and funding supporting cell-based research activities.

Regional Insights: North America Leads

The global single-cell analysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. North America held the largest share in 2023, with its lead attributed to a strong focus on advanced cell-based therapies and robust healthcare infrastructure. However, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a significant CAGR, driven by increased research practices in biotechnology and life sciences and a growing emphasis on advancing the biopharmaceutical industry.

