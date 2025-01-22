Single-family rents reach record high, 20% above apartments

It costs about $350 more each month to rent a single-family home

Rents for single-family homes are up 41% over pre-pandemic norms; multifamily rents have risen 26% in that time.

Concessions are being offered on two out of every five rental properties on Zillow, another record.

For-sale inventory continues to recover, but is still 25% below pre-pandemic norms.

SEATTLE, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rented single-family homes are the housing market's big standout right now, with costs 20% higher than that of a typical multifamily apartment, according to the latest market report 1 from Zillow®. That's the largest difference ever recorded by Zillow.

While stubbornly high mortgage rates are keeping a lid on buyer demand and home value growth, and a response from builders has kept multifamily rent growth stable for many months, rents for detached single-family homes continue to accelerate.

"Right now, more multifamily units are hitting the market than at any time in the past 50 years, but detached homes aren't seeing the same surge in construction," said Skylar Olsen, Zillow chief economist. "We've also got the large millennial generation wanting to move into a larger space. High and unpredictable mortgage rates and hefty down payments are pushing some to rent that lifestyle instead of buying it. Similarly discouraged, some homeowners may return to the market and sell to capitalize on record prices, rather than continue to wait for lower rates."

Looking at annual growth, rents for detached homes are up 4.4% — on par with their trajectory before the pandemic — while apartment rents are growing at a relatively stable 2.4% annually, a bit lower than the mid-3% growth seen in 2018 and 2019. Meanwhile, home value appreciation for owned homes has settled to 2.6% year over year, compared to 5.2% in December 2019.

Single-family rents are up 41% since before the pandemic, compared to 26% on multifamily rents. Single-family rentals hold a 59% price premium over multifamily units in Salt Lake City, the largest difference among the 50 largest U.S. metros. Detroit has the smallest delta percentage at 9%, and Pittsburgh — where single-family construction has boomed over the past five years — had a low 14% difference.

Rents are sticky, but concessions keep rising

Despite the general surge in apartment construction, rents on the multifamily side are proving to be sticky. Annual rent growth has been relatively stable, in the mid-2% range, over the past year.

Property managers are instead increasingly turning to concessions to lure in tenants. These deal sweeteners, such as months of free rent or free parking, are now offered on 41% of all rental listings on Zillow, another record high. Zillow's Rental Market Report has additional data and details.

Millennials — the largest U.S. generation — are renting longer before buying a home. Zillow's latest Consumer Housing Trends Report found renters' median age to be 42 in 2024 , up from 33 just three years prior .

Buy side: Inventory recovery continues

Inventory continues to trend closer to long-term norms from before the pandemic. The number of homes on the market nationwide in December was just under 1 million — more than in any December since 2019. Inventory is now 25% below 2018–2019 averages for this time of year, far from the 37% shortfall of January 2024 or the record deficit of 51% seen in February 2022. More choices for buyers means less competition over the newly listed homes and softer price growth ahead.

With any luck, the recent momentum of sellers returning to the housing market — some likely doubting that mortgage rates will drop anytime soon to improve their own buying situation — will continue to recover in the new year.

Now, 10 of the 50 largest major metros have more homes on the market than at this time of year before the pandemic. Those metros are concentrated in Florida, Texas and the South, where builders have been better able to keep up with demand, though Denver is in the mix, too.

Those considering buying a home in 2025 should make sure their credit is in good shape now and start taking steps to improve their score, if possible. What to expect in the market for 2025 and how to prepare financially for a home purchase is covered in this free webinar from Zillow .

Metro Area* Single-

Family Zillow

Observed

Rent Index

(ZORI),

Smoothed Multifamily

ZORI,

Smoothed Single-

Family ZORI

Price

Premium

Over

Multifamily Share of

Rentals

Offering

Concessions For-Sale

Inventory

Versus

2018–2019

Averages Zillow

Market

Heat

Index,

Market

Favors: United States $2,174 $1,812 20 % 41 % -25 % Neutral New York, NY $3,674 $3,108 18 % 23 % -56 % Strong seller Los Angeles, CA $4,181 $2,690 55 % 37 % -26 % Seller Chicago, IL $2,317 $1,907 21 % 34 % -49 % Seller Dallas, TX $2,323 $1,532 52 % 59 % 2 % Neutral Houston, TX $2,114 $1,448 46 % 48 % 1 % Neutral Washington, DC $2,987 $2,262 32 % 58 % -39 % Seller Philadelphia, PA $2,118 $1,769 20 % 36 % -46 % Seller Miami, FL $3,425 $2,484 38 % 23 % -4 % Buyer Atlanta, GA $2,151 $1,668 29 % 56 % -3 % Buyer Boston, MA $3,736 $2,975 26 % 31 % -46 % Strong seller Phoenix, AZ $2,254 $1,539 46 % 57 % -8 % Neutral San Francisco, CA $3,931 $2,763 42 % 46 % -3 % Strong seller Riverside, CA $3,001 $2,301 30 % 29 % -25 % Seller Detroit, MI $1,488 $1,367 9 % 27 % -34 % Neutral Seattle, WA $3,125 $2,081 50 % 56 % -23 % Seller Minneapolis, MN $2,303 $1,535 50 % 56 % -27 % Seller San Diego, CA $3,976 $2,725 46 % 43 % -33 % Seller Tampa, FL $2,356 $1,839 28 % 42 % 7 % Buyer Denver, CO $2,835 $1,790 58 % 66 % 4 % Neutral Baltimore, MD $2,209 $1,742 27 % 42 % -47 % Seller St. Louis, MO $1,506 $1,241 21 % 29 % -44 % Seller Orlando, FL $2,403 $1,784 35 % 49 % 17 % Neutral Charlotte, NC $2,045 $1,592 28 % 60 % 18 % Neutral San Antonio, TX $1,827 $1,277 43 % 53 % 23 % Buyer Portland, OR $2,608 $1,690 54 % 54 % -19 % Seller Sacramento, CA $2,683 $1,984 35 % 38 % -30 % Seller Pittsburgh, PA $1,577 $1,381 14 % 32 % -32 % Buyer Cincinnati, OH $1,968 $1,354 45 % 24 % -33 % Neutral Austin, TX $2,269 $1,512 50 % 61 % 34 % Neutral Las Vegas, NV $2,172 $1,525 42 % 42 % -18 % Neutral Kansas City, MO $1,601 $1,312 22 % 39 % -36 % Neutral Columbus, OH $1,866 $1,327 41 % 38 % -20 % Neutral Indianapolis, IN $1,714 $1,341 28 % 46 % -16 % Buyer Cleveland, OH $1,509 $1,184 27 % 26 % -53 % Seller San Jose, CA $4,259 $3,038 40 % 58 % -35 % Strong seller Nashville, TN $2,258 $1,671 35 % 60 % -11 % Neutral Virginia Beach, VA $2,059 $1,535 34 % 33 % -43 % Seller Providence, RI $2,964 $1,927 54 % 16 % -62 % Seller Jacksonville, FL $1,957 $1,503 30 % 49 % 14 % Buyer Milwaukee, WI $1,536 $1,275 20 % 37 % -27 % Neutral Oklahoma City, OK $1,466 $1,105 33 % 30 % -3 % Neutral Raleigh, NC $2,061 $1,494 38 % 65 % -13 % Neutral Memphis, TN $1,573 $1,199 31 % 32 % -1 % Buyer Richmond, VA $2,037 $1,558 31 % 49 % -43 % Seller Louisville, KY $1,588 $1,266 25 % 42 % -27 % Buyer New Orleans, LA $1,830 $1,456 26 % 13 % 61 % Buyer Salt Lake City, UT $2,426 $1,530 59 % 62 % -5 % Seller Hartford, CT $2,541 $1,768 44 % 29 % -69 % Strong seller Buffalo, NY $1,684 $1,262 33 %

-46 % Strong seller Birmingham, AL $1,464 $1,225 20 % 31 % -14 % Neutral

*Table ordered by market size

