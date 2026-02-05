Single Life Just Got Better: Wendy’s Celebrates Singles Awareness Day with a $1 Dave's Single

Fans can snag a Dave's Single for a single (dollar) with purchase on February 15 with Wendy's app digital offer

WHAT:

Whether fans are flying solo, celebrating independence, 'it's complicated,' or just really hungry, Wendy's® is serving up the ultimate singles celebration with a $1 Dave's Single® cheeseburger with purchase in-app offer* on Singles Awareness Day this February 15.

Chocolates are out. Singles are in. The fresh, hot off the grill hamburger that started it all features a quarter pound** of fresh, never frozen beef***, topped with melted American cheese, crisp lettuce, ripe tomato, crunchy pickle, diced onion, ketchup and mayo on a toasted bun.

WHEN:

Available for one day only on Sunday, February 15 at participating Wendy's nationwide with the offer in the Wendy's app and Wendys.com.

WHY:

Forget the drama, the ghosting, the "left on read" texts. At Wendy's, we've got something that actually shows up: a Dave's Single, reliable since 1969 because it never disappoints.

*Offer only available at participating U.S. Wendy's for one day only on Sunday, 2/15. Offer must be redeemed in the Wendy's App. App download and account registration required. See offer in the Wendy's app for further details.

**Approximate weight before cooking.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S. and Alaska, as well as Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the UK, and other select international markets.

