Single-molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing worth $5.32 billion by 2030| MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, The report Single-molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing Market is projected to grow from USD 2.92 billion in 2025 and to reach 5.32 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.8% during the forecast period.

Single-molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2030

2025–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 2.92 billion

USD 2.92 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 5.32 billion

USD 5.32 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 12.8%

Single-molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing Market Trends & Insights:

The single-molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing market in North America is growing rapidly as labs, hospitals, and genome centers turn to long-read data to tackle challenging problems, such as rare-disease diagnosis and complex cancer genomics. Strong public funding and active collaboration among universities, consortia, and industry are accelerating the adoption of newer SMRT platforms, making the region one of the most dynamic hubs for this technology.

By offering, the single-molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing market has been divided into products and services. In 2024, products account for the largest share of the SMRT sequencing market. Instruments, consumables, and bioinformatics tools generate the bulk of revenues because they are required for every run and must be refreshed regularly as labs scale up whole-genome, transcriptome, and epigenetics projects. Continuous improvements in throughput and read accuracy also encourage laboratories to upgrade to new SMRT platforms and chemistries, further reinforcing the dominance of the product segment over services and informatics offerings.

By workflow, the single-molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing market is divided into presequencing, sequencing, and data analysis segments. In 2024, the sequencing step accounts for the largest share of the SMRT sequencing market. Most of the spending is concentrated at this stage because it requires high-value instruments, consumables, and long run times to generate HiFi long-read data for whole genomes, transcriptomes, and epigenetic studies. As researchers transition from targeted projects to large-scale population studies and multi-omics studies, the demand for higher throughput and accuracy further strengthens the dominance of the sequencing workflow over library preparation and data analysis steps.

Emerging innovations are giving single-molecule real-time sequencing a major upgrade. New, higher-throughput instruments, smarter AI-based base-calling, and tighter integration between long-read and short-read platforms are making whole-genome and multi-omics studies faster and more cost-effective. Regulators and clinicians also want complete, highly accurate genomes with clear audit trails for every sample. That push for quality and traceability is driving labs to adopt fully automated, end-to-end SMRT sequencing pipelines that can reliably support research, clinical applications, and large population genomics programs.

The products segment accounted for the dominant share in 2024.

By offering, the single-molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing market is divided into products and services. In 2024, products led the market, supported by a growing installed base of SMRT long-read systems across genome centres, academic core facilities, specialty labs, and sequencing service providers. This keeps demand high for SMRT Cells, sequencing reagent kits, polymerase/binding kits, and library preparation kits, which are used on every run. These products are critical because they enable long, highly accurate reads (HiFi) for applications where long-read data is essential.

The academic and research institutes segment is estimated to be the largest in 2024.

By end user, the SMRT sequencing market is segmented into academic & research institutes, biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals & clinical laboratories, and other end users. In 2024, academic & research institutes held the largest share of the global SMRT sequencing market by end user. This sector is energized by intensive long-read usage in universities, genome centers, and core facilities that routinely run complex projects, where SMRT offers obvious advantages. These institutes depend on SMRT for de novo genome assembly, structural variant mapping, repeat expansion studies, haplotype phasing, and full-length transcript sequencing (Iso-Seq), which are instrumental in functional genomics and method development programs.

Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing region in the Single Molecule Real Time (SMRT) sequencing market during the forecast period.

By region, the single-molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing market is divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific is emerging as the key growing region, supported by rising public and private investment in genomics, the expansion of genome centers and advanced hospital labs, and an increasing number of national and multi-institutional programs that are scaling sequencing adoption. Growth is also being lifted by stronger use of long-read sequencing in rare disease testing, complex variant resolution (SVs/repeat expansions), cancer research, and translational studies.

Top Companies in Single-molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing Market:

The Top Companies in Single-molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing Market include Pac Bio (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies (US), BGI Group (China), among others.

