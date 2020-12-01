Single Use Assemblies United States Market to 2025 - Forecast & Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Single Use Assemblies Market By Product (Bag Assembly, Filtration Assembly, Bottle Assembly, Mixing Assembly, Others), By Solution (Standard Solutions Vs Customized Solutions), By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Single Use Assemblies Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period. Market growth in this market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing research & development spending and surging requirement for biopharmaceuticals in the country.



In addition to this, minimal possibility of cross-contamination is also one of the major factors influencing the market growth, because eradicating the risk of cross contamination is the biggest challenge being faced by the manufacturers of biopharmaceuticals. However, factors that might act as major impediment to the growth of US single use assemblies market during the forecast years are difficulties related to extractables.



The United States Single Use Assemblies Market is segmented based on product, solution, application, end-user, region and company. Based on product, the market is segmented into bag assembly, filtration assembly, bottle assembly, mixing assembly and others. Out of which, the bag assembly segment is estimated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast years as it allows critical liquid handling in biomanufacturing and reduces the time and cost of additional cleaning and sterilization, maintenance, system set-up and validation. In terms of solution, the market is fragmented into standard solutions and customized solutions.



The standard solution segment is forecast to witness highest growth in the next five years. The growth of this segment is accredited to the advantages offered by standard solutions such as manufacturing process efficiency with minimized capital costs, reduced implementation time, enhanced flexibility with the use of pre-qualified components for building assemblies and more flexibility with production planning.



Major players operating in the United States Single Use Assemblies Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, GE Healthcare, Avantor, NewAge Industries, Parker Hannifin, Cole Parmer, Repligen, Corning, Entegris and others.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the United States Single Use Assemblies Market.

To classify and forecast the United States Single Use Assemblies Market based on product, solution, application, end-user, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United States Single Use Assemblies Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States Single Use Assemblies Market.

Single Use Assemblies Market. To conduct pricing analysis for the United States Single Use Assemblies Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United States Single Use Assemblies Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of manufacturers across the region. Subsequently, they conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.



The author calculated the market size of the United States Single Use Assemblies Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. Researchers sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. United States Single Use Assemblies Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product (Bag Assembly, Filtration Assembly, Bottle Assembly, Mixing Assembly, Others)

5.2.2. By Solution (Standard Solutions Vs Customized Solutions)

5.2.3. By Application (Filtration, Cell Culture & Mixing, Storage, Sampling, Fill-Finish Applications, Others)

5.2.4. By End User (Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations & Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Academic & Research Institutes, Others)

5.2.5. By Region

5.2.6. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. North-East United States Single Use Assemblies Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product

6.2.2. By Application

6.2.3. By End User



7. Mid-West United States Single Use Assemblies Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product

7.2.2. By Application

7.2.3. By End User



8. West United States Single Use Assemblies Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product

8.2.2. By Application

8.2.3. By End User



9. South United States Single Use Assemblies Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Product

9.2.2. By Application

9.2.3. By End User



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. United States Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape (Partial list of companies)

14.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific

14.2. Danaher

14.3. GE Healthcare

14.4. Avantor

14.5. NewAge Industries

14.6. Parker Hannifin

14.7. Cole Parmer

14.8. Repligen

14.9. Corning

14.10. Entegris



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About Us & Disclaimer



