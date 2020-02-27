Single-Use Beta Bags from Central Research Laboratories® Improve Cost, Efficiency and Flexibility in the Manufacture of Aseptic Life Science Products

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Research Laboratories® (CRL), part of Destaco and Dover (NYSE: DOV), and a global leader in the remote-handling industry, today announced the launch of its new Single-Use Beta Bag product line. The disposable Single-Use Beta Bags are designed for sterilization and transfer of components into isolation during the manufacture of aseptic Life Science products, such as Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

"Our customers are asking for additional options to transfer critical components in and out of containment more efficiently," said Tom Gahr, General Manager, CRL. "Single-Use Beta Bags provide the needed flexibility and ready-to-use solutions our customers are looking for while helping us fill out our remote-handling product portfolio."

Aseptic manufacturing requires that all products remain free of contaminants through every step of the production process. CRL's Single-Use Beta Bag accomplishes this task through a design that uses a combination of Tyvek® and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic.

The bags are manufactured in the United States and assembled in an ISO-certified cleanroom. Autoclavable and gamma-sterilizable versions are available. Currently, CRL is offering the Single-Use Beta Bags in the 190 mm size, with additional 105 mm and 270 mm sizes in development. While the CRL Beta Bag design is single-use, the bag can dock multiple times and interface with a variety of Alpha Port models, providing expanded manufacturing flexibility.

Single-use Life Science technology is growing in popularity because it can be a cost-effective alternative to traditional multi-use production systems, while also reducing cross-contamination risks and manufacturing times. In combination with CRL Rapid Transfer Ports, the Single-Use Beta Bag provides customers the opportunity to have the best of both worlds in a single system.

CRL's Single-Use Beta Bag will debut March 2-3 at the 2020 ISPE Aseptic Conference in North Bethesda, MD. Stop by booth #209 for hands-on demonstrations and more information about this new single-use technology.

For more information on CRL and its extensive family of remote-handling solutions, please visit crlsolutions.com.

About CRL & Destaco

Headquartered in Red Wing, MN, USA, Central Research Laboratories® (CRL) became a Destaco company in 2007. It possesses more than 70 years of innovation experience in the development of remote-handling systems, including Telemanipulators, Transfer Systems, Glove Ports and Waste Drum Transfer Systems. CRL's industry-leading technology helps its customers safely and efficiently handle hazardous and sterile materials in nuclear and life science applications around the world.

Destaco, a Dover company, is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance automation, workholding and remote-handling solutions. The company serves customers in a variety of end-markets, including the automotive, life science, consumer packaged goods, aerospace, industrial and nuclear sectors.

Destaco is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S.A. The company has more than 800 employees with 13 locations, in 9 countries, across the Americas, Europe and Asia. More information is available at destaco.com

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

