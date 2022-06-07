Single-use Bioprocessing System Market - 37% of growth to Originate from North America| Driven by Increasing Use of Single-use Technologies to Minimize the Risk of Contamination |Technavio

The potential growth difference for the single-use bioprocessing system market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 10.60 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving the global single-use bioprocessing system industry growth is the increasing use of single-use technologies to minimize the risk of contamination . Contamination among batches reduces the production yield and increases the cost and time-to-market by making it necessary to undertake additional steps for purification. In addition, the detection of impurities in the post commercial stages by regulatory bodies can make end-users liable for product recalls and legal actions.

The key challenges to the global SUB system industry growth are the issues related to extractables and leachable in polymeric systems. Leachables can have a toxic effect on patients who consume these drugs and can also have an adverse impact on the properties of drugs, thereby reducing their efficacy. Due to contamination concerns, the US FDA has mandated that pharmaceutical companies must demonstrate the safety of the materials used in container production systems, closure systems, and drug delivery devices.

Segmentation Analysis:

The single-use bioprocessing system market report is segmented by Application (mAb production, Vaccine production, Plant cell cultivation, PSCTs, and Others), End-user (Pharmaceutical companies, CROs and CMOs, Biotechnology companies, and Academic and research institutions), Product (Bags and mixers, Bioreactors and fermenters, Filtration devices and sampling systems, Bioprocess containers, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The single-use bioprocessing system market share growth in the application segment by the mAb production will be significant for revenue generation. SUB systems eradicate the chances of cross-contamination and reduce the time involved in the preparation of new equipment between mAb production batches.

Some Companies Mentioned

The single-use bioprocessing system market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R and D and strategic partnerships to compete in the market.

3M Corp.

Corp.

ABEC Inc.



Adolf Kuhner AG



Advanced Microdevices Pvt. Ltd.



Avantor Inc.



Celltainer



Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA



Corning Inc.



Danaher Corp.



Entegris Inc.



Eppendorf AG



Getinge AB



Meissner Filtration Products Inc.



Merck KGaA



Parker Hannifin Corp.



Sartorius AG



SENTINEL PROCESS SYSTEMS INC.



Solaris Biotechnology Srl



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Single-use Bioprocessing System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.33% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.56 Performing market contribution North America at 37% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Corp., ABEC Inc., Adolf Kuhner AG, Advanced Microdevices Pvt. Ltd., Avantor Inc., Celltainer, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., Entegris Inc., Eppendorf AG, Getinge AB, Meissner Filtration Products Inc., Merck KGaA, Parker Hannifin Corp., Sartorius AG, SENTINEL PROCESS SYSTEMS INC., Solaris Biotechnology Srl, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

