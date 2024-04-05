Single-use Bioprocessing System Market size is set to grow by USD 15.32 bn from 2024-2028,high demand for biopharmaceuticals to treat various diseases boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global single-use bioprocessing system market size is estimated to grow by USD 15.32 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.38% during the forecast period. The Single-use Bioprocessing System Market involves the production of biopharmaceuticals using disposable technologies. Key components include transfer systems, single-use bioreactors, filtration assembles, and disposable bioreactors. This market caters to clinical and preclinical stages, as well as commercial manufacturing of high-volume pharmaceuticals. Single-use systems offer advantages in automation, big data analytics, and reducing extractables and leachables. They are essential for producing biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and recombinant therapeutic proteins, to address chronic illnesses and conditions.

Global Single-use Bioprocessing System Market 2024-2028

Single-use Bioprocessing System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.38% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 15.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.13 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Germany, France, China, and Japan Key companies profiled 3M Co., ABEC Inc., Adolf Kuhner AG, Advanced Microdevices Pvt. Ltd., Avantor Inc, Celltainer, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., Eppendorf SE, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Getinge AB, Meissner Filtration Products Inc., Merck KGaA, Parker Hannifin Corp., PBS Biotech Inc., Sartorius AG, SENTINEL PROCESS SYSTEMS INC., Solaris Biotechnology Srl, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Cytiva, and Entegris Inc.

Segment Overview

This single-use bioprocessing system market report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (mAb production, Vaccine production, Plant cell cultivation, PSCTs, Others) Product (Bags and mixers, Bioreactors and fermenters, Filtration devices and sampling systems, Bioprocess containers, Others) End-user (Pharmaceutical companies, CROs and CMOs, Biotechnology companies, Academic and research institutions) Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World (ROW))

Market segmentation by Application

The Single-use Bioprocessing System Market encompasses technologies and equipment used in fermentation, filtration assembles, and disposable bioreactors for clinical and preclinical applications. In the pre-commercial market, these systems are essential for producing high-volume pharmaceuticals in single-use facilities, adhering to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards and regulatory guidelines such as QSR and ISO 9001:2008. Single-use bioprocessing is crucial for customized medicine, biomanufacturing, and bioprocesses, including those for monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and recombinant proteins. Disposable technologies, like tubing, filters, and connectors from manufacturers like Trelleborg Healthcare, ensure simple and peripheral elements in upstream and downstream processes. As chronic illnesses and conditions necessitate technologically advanced products, single-use systems' adoption continues to grow in commercial biopharmaceutical manufacturing, clinical trials, and regenerative medicine.

Geography Overview

The Single-use Bioprocessing System Market in North America is currently dominating the global scene, driven by the biomanufacturing sector's increasing adoption of these systems in the US and Canada. Single-use bioprocessing systems enable lower costs, higher productivity, and strategic therapeutic approvals, making them essential for Biopharmaceutical companies producing Biologics such as Monoclonal antibodies, Vaccines, Recombinant proteins, and Regenerative medicine. Single-use bioprocessing equipment, including tubing, filters, connectors, and transfer systems from manufacturers like Trelleborg Healthcare, facilitate this process. The market encompasses both upstream and downstream bioprocessing, with single-use technologies simplifying simple and peripheral elements in apparatus & plants and work equipment. Single-use bioreactors, carbon dioxide (CO2) handling systems, and disposables are integral to this sector. Technologically advanced products, such as Single-use technology (SUT) and automation, are transforming the Bioprocessing industry, with Big data analytics and workflow optimization playing crucial roles in commercial Biopharmaceutical operations. Key players in the market include Danaher Corp., Entegris Inc., Eppendorf SE., Thermo Fisher Inc., and others, offering a wide range of single-use systems and equipment. The market's growth is further fueled by the increasing demand for bioprocesses in clinical trials and the development of advanced single-use systems to address extractables and leachables concerns.

The single-use bioprocessing system market is driven by the demand for automated handling and cost control in biomanufacturing. Vendors integrate sensors, probes, and software for real-time monitoring and process optimization. Sartorius' automated single-use bioreactor, BIOSTAT STR, predicts scalable conversion. Key players include Trelleborg Healthcare, offering tubing, filters, and connectors. The market includes upstream and downstream bioprocessing, biopharmaceuticals, and regenerative medicine. Automation, big data analytics, and workflow optimization are essential.

The single-use bioprocessing system market involves the production of components for biopharmaceutical applications, including clamps, filters, connectors, and tubing. Strict validation requirements necessitate robustness and quality. However, the absence of standardization among suppliers and end-user understanding creates challenges, impacting production reliability and accurate performance measurement. Key industries include monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and regenerative medicine. Technologically advanced solutions include automation, big data analytics, and disposable bioreactors.

Research Analysis

The Single-use Bioprocessing System Market encompasses the production and supply of systems utilized in the biopharmaceutical industry for the manufacturing of biologics, including monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and recombinant proteins. Single-use technologies, such as Single-use bioprocessing equipment and disposables, have gained significant traction in recent years due to their advantages in reducing contamination risks and simplifying manufacturing processes. Key players in this market include biopharmaceutical companies and single-use manufacturers. Single-use facilities, often employing automation, have become increasingly common in clinical and preclinical stages, as well as in commercial biopharmaceutical manufacturing for high-volume pharmaceuticals. Single-use technologies are also integral to the production of regenerative medicine. Carbon dioxide (CO2) and stainless steel reactors are often used in traditional bioprocessing, but single-use systems offer a more cost-effective and efficient alternative. The pre-commercial market for single-use bioprocessing systems continues to grow, driven by the increasing demand for single-use technologies in commercial manufacturing and clinical scales.

Market Research Overview

The Single-use Bioprocessing System Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective bioproduction processes. These systems offer advantages such as reduced contamination risks, easier cleaning and sterilization, and lower capital and operational costs compared to traditional stainless steel systems. Monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and recombinant proteins are some of the key applications driving the market. Vaccines, in particular, are expected to dominate the market due to the increasing demand for vaccines to combat various diseases. The use of advanced technologies such as Plasma Membrane Filters, Downflow Filters, and Tangential Flow Filters in these systems further enhances their performance and efficiency. The market is also witnessing the entry of several new players, leading to increased competition and innovation. The future of the Single-use Bioprocessing System Market looks promising, with continued growth expected due to the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and the ongoing development of new technologies.

