Single-Use Upstream Bioprocessing Technology/Equipment Market Research Report 2022

DUBLIN, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single-Use Upstream Bioprocessing Technology/Equipment Market by Type of Product, Scale of Operation and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Single-Use Upstream Bioprocessing Technology / Equipment Market" report features an extensive study of the current landscape and the likely future potential of single-use upstream bioprocessing technology and equipment developers, over the next 15 years. The study also features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this field.

One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of single-use upstream bioprocessing technology / equipment market. Based on multiple parameters, such as overall upstream bioprocessing equipment market, and share of single-use technology, we have provided an informed estimate of the evolution of the market for the period 2022-2035.

Over time, biologics have gained significant popularity owing to their therapeutic efficacy, favorable safety profiles and ability to treat a wide variety of disease indications, which are otherwise hard to treat. The success of these interventions has prompted the stakeholders to upgrade the traditional biologics manufacturing technology. The demand for increasing productivity and flexibility, greater profitability and faster time to market are further driving the replacement of traditional stainless-steel equipment with single-use technologies.

These technologies have been well-accepted in relatively shorter period of time and have become an important tool in the development of various biotechnological processes. Moreover, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the biopharmaceutical industry to shift to single-use technology. These technologies not only lower down the footprint requirement but also eliminate the cleaning costs in developmental stage.

Additionally, the single-use technologies have the potential to address a number of challenges associated with traditional bioprocessing systems and offer various additional benefits, such as reduced water and energy consumption (by ~45%), lower initial investment cost (by 40%), lesser time for processing of biologics (by 33%), decreased risk of cross-contamination (by 8%) and increased cost saving potential (by 30-40%).

In addition to other elements, the study includes:

A detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of single-use bioreactors based on a number of relevant parameters, such as scale of operation (lab, clinical and commercial), type of cell culture system (2D culture and 3D culture), type of cell culture (mammalian, insect, microbial, viral, plant and others), type of molecule (vaccine, monoclonal antibody, recombinant protein, stem cell, cell therapy, gene therapy and others), key features (touch screen, remote monitoring, build-in system control sensors, electronic log record, alarm system), application area (stem cell research, cancer research, regenerative medicine, drug discovery and others) and end users (pharma / biopharma, contract manufacturing organization, contract research organization and academic institutes). In addition, it presents details of the companies developing single-use bioreactors, highlighting their year of establishment, company size, and geographical presence.

A detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of single-use mixers based on a number of relevant parameters, such as scale of operation (lab, clinical and commercial), type of mixing system (liquid / liquid, solid / liquid and powder / liquid), type of molecule (vaccines, biologics, biosimilars and monoclonal antibody), key features (visual display / touch screen, ease to use / scalability, build-in system control sensors and process automation) and application area (media preparation, formulation, buffer preparation, viral inactivation and others). In addition, it presents details of the companies developing single-use bioreactors, highlighting their year of establishment, company size, and geographical presence.

A detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of single-use sensors, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of sensor (conductivity, flow, pH, pressure and temperature), type of bioprocessing, measurement range, operating temperature, sterilization technique, material used) and application area. In addition, the chapter presents details of the companies involved in the development of single-use sensors, including information on their year of establishment, company size, and geographical presence.

An overview of the overall market landscape of other single-use technologies, such as filters, sampling systems and connectors.

A detailed competitiveness analysis of single-use bioreactors, single-use mixers and single-use sensors, taking into consideration several relevant parameters. For single-use bioreactors, the parameters taken into account include the product applicability (type of cell culture, type of molecule and application area) and product strength (type of cell culture system, scale of operation and key features). For single-use mixers, the parameters taken into account include the product applicability (type of mixing system, type of molecule and application area) and product strength (scale of operation). For single-use sensors, the parameters taken into account include the product specificity (minimum operating temperature, maximum operating temperature, type of calibration and type of sterilization technique) and product strength (application area and type of bioprocessing).

Tabulated profiles of the key players providing single-use upstream bioprocessing technologies, which are headquartered in North America , Europe and Asia-Pacific . Each profile includes an overview of the company, information on the financial performance (if available), service portfolio, product portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

, and . Each profile includes an overview of the company, information on the financial performance (if available), service portfolio, product portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook. An in-depth analysis of various patents that have been filed / granted for single-use upstream bioprocessing technology, till December 2021 , highlighting key trends associated with these patents, across type of patents, publication year, application year, issuing authorities involved, type of organizations, emerging focus area, patent age, CPC symbols, leading patent assignees (in terms of number of patents granted / filed), patent characteristics and geography. It also includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.

, highlighting key trends associated with these patents, across type of patents, publication year, application year, issuing authorities involved, type of organizations, emerging focus area, patent age, CPC symbols, leading patent assignees (in terms of number of patents granted / filed), patent characteristics and geography. It also includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis. A detailed brand positioning analysis of the key industry players (including single-use bioreactor developers, single-use mixers developers and single-use sensors developers), highlighting the current perceptions regarding their proprietary products by taking into consideration several relevant aspects, such as experience of the manufacturer, number of products offered, product diversity, and number of patents published.

An insightful analysis of the cost and time saving potential of single-use upstream bioprocessing technology.

An informed estimate on the current and future demand-supply scenario for single-use upstream bioprocessing technologies, for the period 2022-2035.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9w55cv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets