SinglePoint Inc. Subsidiary, Direct Solar America, Announces Rebranding and Launch of New Corporate Website

PHOENIX, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) subsidiary Direct Solar America, today announced its rebranding and launch of new corporate website. Over the past five months, Direct Solar America has worked diligently to implement new processes and rebuild the brand and reputation of the business. As a result, Direct Solar America has reaffirmed its commitment to customers and refreshed its branding and website to reflect these initiatives.

"This is a step in the right direction for Direct Solar America. A key piece we have been missing is a consumer-centric site that conveyed our goal to potential customers. The company is implementing improved processes and rebuilding perception to successfully scale in its strategy. The business proposition of Direct Solar America is promising and has proven to be successful. This rebrand and new website launch will help drive new customers and be an asset to lower customer acquisition costs as it is a tool designed to educate and deliver on our promise of a premium customer experience," commented Wil Ralston, CEO of SinglePoint.

The refreshed look and focus for Direct Solar America coupled with the existing asset, Energy Wyze, and SinglePoint's pending acquisition of Boston Solar sets the stage for the Company to be fully integrated into the solar market. As part of SinglePoint's ongoing strategic review the Company will continue to build onto or add new differentiated offerings within the renewable energy space. Bringing varying aspects of the solar process under one umbrella allows SinglePoint to control the customer experience from lead to installation ensuring the best experience and unmatched customer service.

The United States has enough usable rooftop space to deploy an amount of solar equal to its current nationwide generation levels according to a research report by Ireland's University of Cork. There are over 100 million people that would benefit from going solar in the US alone. With heavy tailwinds in the renewable energy sector the 2020s look to be the Solar+ decade.

Most recently the Biden infrastructure bill passed providing billions in funding and as President Biden said prior to passing "The framework, if passed, would represent the largest single investment in the clean energy economy in the U.S." Additionally on Thursday, November 11, 2021, the US government rejected a request for solar tariffs. Many believe this yet again signals the current administrations push for growth in the solar market.

As it continues to modernize the solar sales model and establish a large and growing network of installers, Direct Solar America is well-positioned to be a key player in the solar market.

About Direct Solar America

As a trusted solar expert, Direct Solar America prides itself on delivering the highest quality customer experience around. Direct Solar America is a state-of-the-art solar concierge. We hand pick our installers and team to ensure you get the best deal with optimal care. Our services are available in multiple states and continuously expanding, our team is ready to meet your solar needs, keeping you involved every step of the way.

Our mission is to help customers go solar and save money with full transparency and constant communication along the way. With our trusted team at your side, we make it easy for homeowners and small businesses to minimize the hassle and maximize the benefits of solar.

For more information, visit directsolaramerica.com.

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com) and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

