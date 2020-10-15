SinglePoint Subsidiary Signs Stellar Energy GP, Inc. a Leading Energy Storage Systems and Solar Company with More Than 15 Years of Experience

PHOENIX, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint Inc (OTC:SING) is pleased to announce the company's solar subsidiary Direct Solar of America has signed an agreement with Stellar Energy. The agreement provides Direct Solar of America the ability to sell projects throughout California including residential, and commercial solar as well as Energy Storage systems. This provides an instant growth opportunity as it provides a path to the nation's leading solar market California. Additionally, it provides Direct Solar of America the ability to offer multiple energy storage solutions as part of the company's service offerings.

Congruently, Direct Solar America and Stellar Energy have signed agreements to make Stellar Energy a sales partner for Direct Solar of America in Illinois. We feel this union will significantly increase production for both companies in a very hot and growing market.

"We have been very pleased with the overall workings of completing this agreement. We truly see Direct Solar of America as a leading originator in the industry with a model that has the potential to change how business is done within the solar industry. We are excited to see where the opportunity grows and being able to provide Direct Solar of America the assistance needed to be successful at the largest scale."

-Mike Abadi, General Manager, Stellar Energy GP Inc.

"Stellar Energy being the leading company it is provides us access and the opportunity to scale and enter many markets most importantly the California market. The additional access to services will help Direct Solar of America grow to the next level. We are excited to begin deal flow with Stellar. Both companies are productive and bring significant value add to each other. This collaboration can fundamentally improve the dynamic of the company's growth ability."

-Pablo Diaz, CEO, Direct Solar of America

About Stellar Energy

Stellar Energy is one of the nation's foremost energy storage and solar energy integrators, with complete system design, engineering, procurement, and construction management capabilities. Stellar Energy navigates the technical, logistical, and regulatory complexities of developing energy storage and solar projects for a wide variety of market segments, including residential homeowners, government and municipal projects, schools and universities, commercial and industrial businesses, and utilities and independent power producers. We are California's leading experts in the state's SGIP program, delivering our customers the best possible value and savings in their storage needs. Stellar Energy is headquartered in Petaluma, CA.

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. (OTC: SING) is a fully reporting company with core holdings in Solar Energy Services. Acquired in May 2019, Direct Solar America, a majority owned subsidiary, now operates its leading national solar sales brokerage model in 38 states. In the past year Direct Solar America has virtualized its sales platform and has added to its corporate offerings to include Direct Solar Capital (Financial) and Direct Solar Commercial with a focus on financing, designing or developing small to mid-size commercial opportunities and projects.

