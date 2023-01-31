Singleron to present single cell sequencing solutions at the 36th Molecular Biology of Plants Conference

COLOGNE, Germany, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singleron Biotechnologies, a leader in single cell sequencing, will present at the upcoming 36th Molecular Biology of Plants 2023 (MBP2023) Conference of the Section Plant Physiology and Molecular Biology of the German Society for Plant Sciences (DBG) in Hennef, Germany (February 6-9, 2023).

Singleron's single cell workflow and tools can not only investigate how biotic and abiotic interactions affect intrinsic cell mechanisms but can also unravel the genetic networks and the cellular crosstalk of complex tissues and identify essential signaling pathways during development or stressed conditions. Singleron will be showcasing their latest single cell multi-omics solutions based on the innovative SCOPE-chip® microwell technology and its flexible configurations that enable high capture rates of fragile protoplasts and nuclei.

The effectiveness of these solutions will be presented in a talk given by Dr. Eva Maleckova entitled "Single-cell sequencing: the new era of (transcript)omics." Dr. Maleckova will be presenting the latest single cell methods for plant research, demonstrating the advantages of Singleron's technologies.

About Singleron

Founded in 2018, Singleron develops and commercializes single cell multi-omics products that can be used in both research and clinical settings. Its current product portfolio includes instruments, microfluidic devices, reagents, software analysis and database solutions that facilitate high-throughput single cell analysis. The company currently has offices, laboratories, and manufacturing facilities in Germany, Singapore, China, and the US. Its products are used in over 2000 laboratories in hospitals, research institutes, and pharmaceutical companies.

Media Contact

Email: [email protected]

