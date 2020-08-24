Singular Aesthetic Finds Manifold Expression in the Odin® Kitchen Collection by Brizo®

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Odin® Kitchen Collection by Brizo® represents an exquisite multiplicity, with a streamlined silhouette that takes on new distinction across a broad spectrum of finishes, handle options and spout configurations. Named after a figure from Norse mythology, the Odin Kitchen Collection channels an elegantly balanced Scandinavian aesthetic.

Inspired by clean, simple and functional Scandinavian design, every line and curve in the collection is meticulously crafted to make a striking statement. Two spout architectures, including the graceful sweep of the Arc Spout and the gentle angles of the Square Spout, offer variety and personalization, while the warm to cool tones of seven finishes bring unparalleled finish versatility and allow the collection to adapt to a wide range of aesthetics.

"The Odin® Kitchen Collection represents the balance between simplicity and complexity, taking a singular aesthetic and diversifying it for beautiful multiplicity," said Seth Fritz, Brizo® senior industrial designer. "Neither minimalist nor maximalist, the collection embodies the Swedish philosophy of Lagom - meaning 'just the right amount'."

The Odin® Kitchen Collection is the first Brizo® kitchen suite where the handles are sold separately, allowing each faucet to take on a tailored look with a metal or wood handle in a matching finish, or a custom split-finish. The full suite also coordinates seamlessly with the new Brizo® Instant Hot and Beverage Faucets to complete the kitchen space.

The Odin® Kitchen Collection offers a complete suite of products, including those listed below. All faucets in the collection are available with an Arc or Square spout and with either an all-metal or wood lever handle, in any finish.

Pull-Down Faucet

SmartTouch ® Pull-Down Faucet

Pull-Down Faucet Pull-Down Prep Faucet

SmartTouch ® Pull-Down Prep Faucet

Pull-Down Prep Faucet Bar Faucet

Instant Hot Faucet

Beverage Faucet

Soap/Lotion Dispenser

Escutcheon

Innovative in its features, the collection features SmartTouch® Technology on the Pull-Down and Pull-Down Prep Faucets, allowing users to activate water flow with a simple touch. The Odin® SmartTouch® Pull-Down Faucet is also compatible with optional VoiceIQ™ Technology, which allows users to issue voice commands to activate water flow in metered or custom amounts.

The collection is available in seven distinct finishes, including Polished Chrome, Brilliance® Stainless, Brilliance® Polished Nickel, Brilliance® Polished Gold, Brilliance® Luxe Steel™, Brilliance® Luxe Gold™ and Matte Black finishes.

The Odin® Kitchen Collection will be available to order on August 24, 2020 through fine kitchen and bath showrooms nationwide. For more information about Brizo® kitchen and bath products or to locate a dealer, visit brizo.com .

About the Brizo® Brand

Brizo is a luxury fittings brand for those who understand that fashion isn't only about the clothes they wear – it's a lifestyle. The Brizo team designs and crafts distinctive kitchen and bath suites that artfully blend form and function, transforming minds, moods and spaces. This approach has elevated the Brizo brand and its fashion-forward collections, many of which have been recognized by various outlets and organizations, including Design Journal with its Adex Gold Award™ and the Red Dot Award™. Rooted in fashion and design, the Brizo brand has been a primary sponsor for fashion designer Jason Wu since 2006 and a national sponsor of the St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway since 2010. Brizo is the luxury brand of fittings and accessories within the portfolio of Delta Faucet Company, a WaterSense® manufacturer partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Brizo products are available exclusively through fine kitchen and bath showrooms. For more information or to locate a showroom, visit https://www.brizo.com/ or call 877-345-BRIZO (2749).

Links to additional resources

Brizo Media Room

About Masco

SOURCE Brizo