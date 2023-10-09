Sink your Teeth into Savings, Bite Back at Vampire Appliances

Slay Energy Vampires and Treat Your Utility Bill – No Tricks Involved!

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vampire appliances are shadowy menaces lying in wait in the heart of many homes and businesses. These covert culprits lurk silently, sucking electricity and haunting energy bills, even when appliances are turned off. This fall, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is helping unmask the ghastly offenders and empowering customers to become energy and money-saving heroes.

Vampire appliances, also known as phantom loads, are devices that continue to draw power in standby mode and even when they appear turned off. These stealthy energy drainers quietly contribute to increased energy consumption and higher utility bills.

Idle appliances and electronics can account for up to 10% of residential energy consumption and can cost consumers up to an additional $200 a year on their bill. That wasted energy across the country is enough to power 11 million average homes, according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

The Biggest Fanged Foes:

TV's

Gaming consoles

Home theater/audio systems

Computers, printers, computer speakers

Chargers: phones, laptops, and other devices

Kitchen appliances: coffee makers, microwaves

Alarm clocks

Tips to Vanquish Energy Vampires:

Avoid standby mode

Don't leave chargers plugged into devices when not in use

Turn lights off when you leave the room

Use smart power strips

Upgrade to Energy Star® certified appliances

Use PG&E's Home Energy Checkup or Energy Action Guide

Sign up for HomeIntel: a program for PG&E customers with a Smart Meter, includes a free Smart Audit account & personal energy coach

Use a Kill A Watt® Meter: a device that plugs into the wall to read how much energy is being consumed by an electrical device

Use a Plug Load Logger: a device that measures and records power and energy consumption and provides time-stamped information for a detailed analysis

Empowering Customers with Kill A Watt® Meters & Plug Load Loggers

PG&E is committed to helping customers slash energy waste and lower energy bills year-round. Kill A Watt® meters and plug load loggers are available to borrow at the PG&E Tool Lending Library (shipping rates may apply) or check your local library for availability. The devices can also be purchased at your nearest hardware store and online.

PG&E's Energy Efficiency DIY Tool Kit

Did you know you can lower energy bills and save money with PG&E's DIY tool kit? With a $200 investment in energy-efficient materials, customers can save nearly $1,000 each year. For more energy savings, you can find additional tips at pge.com.

Additional Resources

You can also join PG&E's mission to conquer vampire appliances here.

Access to supplemental b-roll and interviews can be found here.

