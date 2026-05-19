Sino Biological Launches XPressMAX™ Cell-Free Protein Synthesis Kit, Accelerating AI-Powered High-Throughput Antibody Drug Discovery

Ultra-Fast Protein/Antibody Synthesis in 3 Hours, Speed Up AI-Powered HTP Screening

HOUSTON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino Biological, Inc. (Shenzhen Stock Exchange: 301047.SZ), a global leader in recombinant technology, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative XPressMAX™ Cell-Free Protein Synthesis Kit (Cat#: CFKIT02), a cutting-edge solution designed to supercharge artificial intelligence (AI)-driven high-throughput screening pipelines for antibody drug discovery.

XPressMAX™ Cell-Free Protein Synthesis Kit

XPressMAX™ Cell-Free Protein Synthesis Kit

The novel kit leverages advanced cell-free protein synthesis technology to enable rapid, efficient in vitro production of target proteins and antibodies—eliminating the constraints of traditional cell-based expression systems. By seamlessly integrating with AI-powered screening platforms, the kit helps researchers accelerate the identification and optimization of antibody candidates, reducing both development timelines and costs.

Based on an E. coli lysate and fully supplemented with essential transcription and translation components, XPressMAX™ enables direct protein synthesis from plasmid or PCR templates. Designed for antibody drug discovery, XPressMAX™ enables rapid expression and validation of VHH, scFv, Fab, and Miniprotein. Leveraging XPressMAX™, Sino Biological has established a high-throughput cell-free platform that validates 2,000+ scFv/VHH molecules in 3–4 weeks, matching AI's rapid iteration.

XPressMAX™ Highlights

Ultra-Fast Synthesis: Synthesis completed in just 3 hours.

Synthesis completed in just 3 hours. High Success Rate: >99%.

>99%. Supports Complex Disulfide Bonding: Native folding and bioactivity without additional enhancers.

"Our XPressMAX™ is a significant advancement in research tools and reagents for next-generation therapeutic discovery," said Dr. Rob Burgess, Chief Business Officer at Sino Biological US, Inc. "By combining rapid, reliable protein expression with intelligent screening, we are helping our partners compress antibody discovery timelines without compromising quality."

"AI is revolutionizing antibody screening, but it demands expression systems that can match its speed and throughput," said Dr. Jie Zhang, Sino Biological's General Manager. "XPressMAX™ achieves rapid, high-success expression of challenging proteins in as little as 3 hours."

Researchers can visit www.sinobiological.com to explore more about XPressMAX™ or click here to request a free sample.

About Sino Biological

Sino Biological is an international reagent supplier and CRO service provider specializing in recombinant protein production and antibody development. With the US-based Center for Bioprocessing (C4B) in Houston and SignalChem Biotech (part of Sino Biological) in Canada, Sino Biological delivers tailored, localized solutions to meet diverse research needs worldwide. Serving researchers in over 90 countries, the company maintains a stringent quality management system for all products.

Sino Biological, Inc.

[email protected]

www.sinobiological.com

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