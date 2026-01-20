Sino Biological's Launch of SwiftFluo® TR-FRET Kits Pioneers a New Era in High-Throughput Kinase Inhibitor Screening

HOUSTON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino Biological, Inc. is proud to announce the launch of its innovative SwiftFluo® TR-FRET Kinase Assay Kits, a ready-to-use, high-performance solution designed to accelerate kinase activity detection and high-throughput kinase inhibitor screening.

Leveraging advanced Time-Resolved Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer (TR-FRET) technology, these kits deliver exceptional sensitivity, low background, and robust reproducibility. This enables rapid, reliable, and scalable screening of kinase inhibitors, outperforming traditional methods such as radioactive assays, ELISA, and fluorescence intensity-based techniques.

Optimized for profiling more than 60 tyrosine kinases (TKs), 150 serine/threonine kinases (STKs), and 15 cyclin-dependent kinases (CDKs), these SwiftFluo® TR-FRET kits provide broad coverage across key signaling pathways. In addition to kits, Sino Biological offers related substrates and all corresponding biologically active kinases as standalone products, providing maximum flexibility for custom assay design.

"Researchers can perform homogeneous, no-wash assays in a simple add-and-read format compatible with standard HTS platforms, eliminating assay development time and streamlining workflows," said Dr. Rob Burgess, Chief Business Officer at Sino Biological US, Inc.

"We are excited to introduce SwiftFluo® TR-FRET kits as a powerful tool for the global research community," said Dr. Jie Zhang, Sino Biological's General Manager. "These kits are thoughtfully designed to balance ease of use, cost efficiency, and reproducible data, which are critical requirements for successful high-throughput screening campaigns."

Researchers can visit www.sinobiological.com or download the technical Q&A handbook to explore how SwiftFluo® TR-FRET kits accelerate kinase drug discovery.

About Sino Biological

Founded in 2007, Sino Biological is a global biotechnology company specializing in high-quality recombinant proteins, antibodies, and CRO services. Serving researchers in over 90 countries, Sino Biological supports basic research, drug discovery, vaccine development, and diagnostics through its comprehensive product portfolio, proprietary quality systems, and innovative research platforms.

