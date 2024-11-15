Sino Land was Recognised as a Global Sector Leader by 2024 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark

HONG KONG, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino Group ('the Group') is pleased to announce that Sino Land Company Limited ('Sino Land') has been recognised as a Global Sector Leader in the Residential category and has attained the highest five-star rating in the 2024 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ('GRESB') Real Estate Assessment. This achievement reaffirms the Group's dedication to upholding international standards in ESG performance and considerations.

The 2024 Real Estate Assessment of GRESB surveyed over 2,000 participants across 15 sectors and 80 markets, culminating in a comprehensive and rigorous analysis of industry players' efforts and progress in Environmental, Social and Governance ('ESG') management, performance and development. The Assessments are guided by material issues related to the sustainability performance of what industry and investors consider to be real asset investments. They are aligned with international reporting frameworks including GRI ('Global Reporting Initiative'), PRI ('Principle Responsible Investment'), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ('SASB'), Dow Jones Sustainability Index ('DJSI'), Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ('TCFD') recommendations, the Paris Climate Agreement, United Nations Sustainable Development Goals ('UNSDGs'), and region and country specific disclosure guidelines and regulations.

Mr Daryl Ng, Deputy Chairman and Chairman of the ESG Steering Committee of Sino Group, said, 'We are humbled and delighted to achieve the highest rating in this major global ESG benchmark. This recognition reflects our commitment to fostering sustainability in the built environment and our dedication to innovative strategies and staying aligned with global standards. This year, we have introduced the concept of double materiality assessment in our sustainability report while adhering to eight important local and international sustainability reporting standards and frameworks. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to like-minded partners who have joined us on this sustainability journey, as well as to the Hong Kong Government for their leadership and support, which have been instrumental in shaping the city's sustainability efforts. Together, we hope to expedite climate initiatives and contribute to a more sustainable future.'

Sino Land performed its first double materiality assessment while preparing the Sustainability Report 2024. Considering the impacts of relevant sustainability issues on the enterprise value (financial materiality), and on the economy, environment and people (impact materiality), this approach allows the Group to better assess the integration of sustainability within our business and align reporting standards with global best practices.

Please click here for the Sino Land Sustainability Report 2024, or here for video highlights.

SOURCE Sino Group