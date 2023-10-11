Sinopec NZRCC Selects Lummus' Polypropylene Technology for Large-Scale Plant in China

Novolen® technology recognized for sustainability benefits, product flexibility, minimizing CAPEX and OPEX, and maximizing financial returns



HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced a contract from Sinopec Ningbo Zhenhai Refining & Chemical Co. Ltd. (Sinopec NZRCC), a subsidiary of the Sinopec Group and its flagship refining and petrochemical company. Sinopec NZRCC will license Lummus' Novolen® technology for a new 500 kilo ton per annum polypropylene plant in Ningbo, China.

"With this award, our Novolen business strengthens its position in China and globally, reinforcing it as the industry's leader and preferred process for producing high-quality polypropylene," said Romain Lemoine, Chief Business Officer of Polymers and Petrochemicals, Lummus Technology. "We look forward to supporting Sinopec NZRCC's project to build this highly competitive plant by providing timely, superior process design- and implementation services."

Lummus' scope includes the technology license, basic design engineering, training and project engineering services.

Today, Novolen is the industry's leading polypropylene technology and can deliver a sustainable route for polymers production, while maximizing the financial benefits of operations through lower CAPEX and OPEX. The technology is highly flexible, robust, energy efficient and allows production of a full grade slate of leading polypropylene products of all product families, including homopolymers, random copolymers, terpolymers, impact copolymers and rTPO's.

About Lummus Technology

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

SOURCE Lummus Technology, LLC