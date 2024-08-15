Sins of a Solar Empire II Releases on Steam Today

A new era begins as the sequel to one of the most beloved strategy titles of all time releases today on Steam with new dynamic maps, deeper combat, and more.

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Empires will rise and fall as Sins of a Solar Empire II is now available to purchase on Steam . The base game edition is available at a special discount price of $39.99 on both Steam and the Epic Games Store for a limited time. Additionally, the Sins of a Solar Empire II - Premium Edition is available for a limited-time price of $79.99 and includes the base game, first Content Pass and the Sins of a Solar Empire II soundtrack.

The sequel to the iconic Sins of a Solar Empire, a classic strategy title known for masterfully blending real-time and 4X strategy gameplay, Sins of a Solar Empire II boasts a new engine that allows for even more epic space battles, larger sprawling empires, and signature unforgettable Sins moments.

Sins of a Solar Empire II Steam launch trailer:

https://youtu.be/3KkaFBIz7lo

"From multiple races to emergent tactics to a detailed galaxy simulation system, we're giving our community multiple ways to conquer the galaxy in Sins of a Solar Empire II," said Brian Clair, director of publishing, Stardock Entertainment. "With today's launch on Steam, and all these updates available to our Epic Games Store users as well, we're looking forward to supporting our fans with even more great DLC content and the release of our Mod Tools and Mod Browser to see what our community does with this next evolution in the Sins franchise."

Sins of a Solar Empire II features gameplay enhancements that let players take full control of how they conquer the galaxy. Emergent tactics like protecting vulnerable units from missile strikes with Titan ships, or launching surprise ambushes using the dynamically changing orbits of planets are now possible. Sins of a Solar Empire II will reward players for creative thinking, effective use of economic systems, and making convenient allies as they take over the galaxy.

Epic Game Store owners of Sins of a Solar Empire II will receive all current and future updates coming to the game alongside Steam players.

Sins of a Solar Empire II Key Features:

Three playable races including the Advent, Vasari, and TEC return with two sub-factions that utilize unique items, mechanics, and Empire Systems to achieve total victory

Orbiting planets that dynamically alter the map during play, requiring players to gradually shift strategies as new challenges and opportunities emerge

Minor factions that provide unique capabilities to players that befriend them through a new influence system

Enhanced tactical battles and deeper combat simulation including missiles that can be shot down

New economy model that allows players to truly customize their worlds to fit production needs

Ten-player multiplayer matches that allow players to seamlessly join or resume games

Build and command thousands of high-fidelity units in a new engine built from the ground-up for Sins of a Solar Empire II

Capital ships that can be equipped with special augmentations to be more effective in battle

New in-game mod browser allows for easy installation for user generated content and maps

Follow Sins II and learn more at www.sinsofasolarempire2.com.

About Stardock

Stardock has been a pioneer in the strategy gaming genre since 1991, headquartered in Plymouth, Mich. Starting with Galactic Civilizations on Microsoft OS/2, Stardock's influence on strategy game design is found in every new release in the genre. The company created multiple iterations of the beloved Galactic Civilizations series and established Sins of a Solar Empire, The Political Machine, and Elemental as tentpole strategy franchises that have garnered critical and commercial success. Learn more at www.stardock.com .

About Ironclad Games

Ironclad Games is the creator and developer behind the top-selling and critically acclaimed Sins of a Solar Empire series. Learn more by visiting www.ironcladgames.com and www.sinsofasolarempire2.com .

