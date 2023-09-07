SIOR ANNOUNCES JILL RASMUSSEN, SIOR, WINNER OF THE 2023 MILDRED C. HANSON "MILLIE" AWARD

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Industrial and Office Realtors® (SIOR), the world's premier commercial real estate organization for industrial and office brokers, is pleased to announce Jill Rasmussen, SIOR, as the winner of the 2023 Mildred C. Hanson "Millie" Award.

The Mildred C. Hanson "Millie" Award is awarded to female SIORs with only the most distinguished careers reflecting outstanding SIOR service, leadership, character, and sales production. The first "Millie" Award was awarded posthumously to Mildred C. (Millie) Hanson, SIOR, herself, in memoriam, in honor of her many extraordinary achievements as a pioneer for women in commercial real estate.

Jill Rasmussen, SIOR is being honored for her exceptional leadership, unwavering integrity, her dedication to SIOR, her active engagement with the organization, and her sincere efforts towards advancing women in the field of commercial real estate.

Rasmussen, an office specialist and principal of Davis in Minneapolis, Minn., has been a member of SIOR since 1999. With over 38 years of industry experience, she has established herself as a leading office and healthcare specialist. She is widely recognized for her ability to provide unique insights, innovative solutions, and sound real estate strategies for her clients. She was the past President of the SIOR Mid-Continent Chapter and the SIOR Minnesota Chapter, a past SIOR Regional Director and Chapter Leadership Council member, an SIOR Foundation Trustee, a past chair of the Independent Brokerage Group (IBG), and a past chair of the SIOR Investment Member Group Steering Committee.

"At SIOR, we firmly believe in acknowledging individuals who exemplify the excellence, integrity, and outstanding achievements that define our organization," says SIOR CEO Robert Thornburgh, SIOR. "We are incredibly proud to award Jill for her substantial contributions to SIOR and the broader real estate community."

About SIOR (www.sior.com)

The Society of Industrial and Office Realtors ® (SIOR) is the leading society for industrial and office real estate professionals. Only the industry's top professionals qualify for the SIOR designation and adhere to the highest levels of accountability and ethical standards. Today, there are more than 3,700 SIOR members in 722 cities and 45 countries. www.sior.com

