SIOR Elects its 2026-2027 Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Industrial and Office Realtors® (SIOR), the world's premier commercial real estate organization for industrial and office brokers, elected its 2026-2027 officers during its annual spring conference in Palm Springs. The elected officers will be installed prior to SIOR's fall conference in New York City this October.

SIOR represents today's most knowledgeable, experienced, and trusted commercial real estate brokerage specialists, and these individuals are proven experts in their market and leaders in the industry.

SIOR's current president-elect, Aaron Barnard, SIOR, will assume the role of SIOR Global president this fall. Barnard is Senior Director at Cushman & Wakefield in Minneapolis and has been an SIOR office specialist since 2009. Barnard is a 31-year veteran of the commercial real estate industry.

SIOR's current vice president, Daniel Smolensky, SIOR, will assume office as SIOR president-elect. Smolensky, an industrial specialist in Chicago with TMG Real Estate Advisors, will serve as president-elect for one year, followed by the SIOR presidency in the fall of 2027.

Scott Savacool, SIOR, an office specialist in St. Louis, has been elected as SIOR's vice-president. After serving a one-year term as vice president, Savacool will serve as president-elect for one year and then step into the presidency in the fall of 2028.

Bruce Hecht, an office specialist in Dallas, was elected as SIOR Global's treasurer for a two-year term. Hecht is an Executive Vice President and Managing Partner at Swearingen Realty Group and has been an SIOR member since 1999.

The following members were elected to serve two-year terms on SIOR's Board of Directors as members-at-large:

Adam Collins, SIOR, an office specialist in Washington, D.C.





Nancy Morse, SIOR, an office specialist in San Jose, Calif.





Landon Williams, SIOR, a dual specialist in Memphis.

Rob Renaud, SIOR; Damian Rivera, SIOR; and Diana Whisenant, SIOR, will continue serving for their second year as members-at-large.

In addition, James (Tripp) Guin, SIOR, will continue serving a his second year as speaker of the Chapter Leadership Council and Grant Pruitt, SIOR, will serve the second year in his term as speaker-elect.

The following members were also elected to serve as Regional Directors for a two-year term:

Matthew Severns, SIOR; Wills Elliman, SIOR; Devin Ogden, SIOR; Campbell Lewis, SIOR; and Andrew Creixell, SIOR, will begin serving their second year as Regional Directors.

James Mulhall, SIOR, a dual specialist in Dublin, was elected to serve a two-year term as the International Representative starting in the Fall. Finally, the following members will also begin the second year of their two-year terms:

Past-Presidents Representative: Allen Gump, SIOR, an industrial specialist in Dallas, Texas.





Young Professionals Representative: Caitlin Mazaheri, SIOR, an industrial specialist in Oklahoma City, Okla.

A complete list of SIOR's current leadership can be found HERE.

To schedule interviews with SIOR's elected officers or regional directors, please contact Nyequai Harte at [email protected].

About SIOR (www.sior.com)

The Society of Industrial and Office Realtors® (SIOR) is the leading society for industrial and office real estate professionals. Only the industry's top professionals qualify for the SIOR designation and adhere to the highest levels of accountability and ethical standards. Today, there are more than 4,100 SIOR members in over 50 countries. www.sior.com

SOURCE SIOR