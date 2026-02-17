SOCIETY OF INDUSTRIAL AND OFFICE REALTORS® (SIOR) APPOINTS DAVID C. LOCKWOOD III, SIOR, AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Industrial and Office Realtors® (SIOR) is pleased to announce the appointment of David C. Lockwood III, SIOR, as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective March 30, 2026.

An SIOR member since 1990 and SIOR 2024 Global President, Lockwood joins the organization to lead its headquarters team and advance its mission of excellence, professionalism, and global leadership in commercial real estate.

SIOR CEO, David Lockwood III

Prior to joining SIOR as CEO, Lockwood served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of Colliers | South Carolina, and previously as market president of the firm's Columbia office, roles in which he spent decades building and leading one of the region's most successful commercial real estate operations. His career spans brokerage, executive leadership, and organizational governance, with a consistent focus on elevating the commercial real estate profession.

"David is a proven leader who understands SIOR from the inside out," said SIOR Global President Saadia Sheikh, SIOR. "As a longtime member and a recent global president, he brings unmatched institutional knowledge, credibility, and a deep commitment to our profession. We are confident he is the right leader to guide SIOR forward and to support our team and our members around the world."

Lockwood's commitment to organized real estate extends well beyond SIOR. He has served as president of both the South Carolina REALTORS® and the Central Carolina REALTORS® Association and completed 10 years on the Executive Committee of the National Association of REALTORS®. Within SIOR, he has held numerous leadership roles at the chapter and global levels Lockwood has been recognized multiple times for his service to the industry, including distinguished service and leadership honors from REALTOR® organizations at the state and national levels. He also served as a Commissioner on the South Carolina Real Estate Commission for eight years.

"SIOR has played a defining role in my professional life for more than three decades," Lockwood said. "It is an honor to join the organization in this capacity and to work alongside the headquarters team, volunteer leaders, and worldwide members to strengthen SIOR's value and ensure the organization continues to set the standard for excellence in commercial real estate."

Lockwood was selected following a comprehensive national search conducted by an SIOR CEO Search Committee co-chaired by Mike Ohmes, Immediate Past President of SIOR, and Scott Savacool, Treasurer of SIOR.

"Our committee was focused on identifying a leader who brings proven executive strength and a deep, authentic connection to SIOR," said Ohmes. "David's decades of service to SIOR and the broader commercial real estate community, combined with his strategic mindset and integrity, make him exceptionally well suited to lead the organization into its next chapter."

