SIP & GUZZLE FROM NEW YORK IS NAMED THE BEST BAR IN NORTH AMERICA AS THE LIST OF NORTH AMERICA'S 50 BEST BARS IS UNVEILED

The 1-50 list of North America's 50 Best Bars was announced at the fifth annual awards ceremony in Vancouver, Canada

Sip & Guzzle , New York, is named No.1 and is crowned The Best Bar in North America , sponsored by Perrier

This year's ranking features 28 US bars, 11 from Mexico, 8 from Canada and 3 based in the Caribbean, with 15 new entries making their debut on the list

The Best Bar in Mexico, sponsored by Torres Brandy, is awarded to Bar Mauro (No.2) from Mexico City

The Best Bar in Canada, sponsored by Monkey Shoulder, is awarded to The Keefer Bar (No.7) from Vancouver

La Factoría , Puerto Rico, No.26, earns The Best Bar in the Caribbean, sponsored by NOAM

Chris Hannah of Jewel of the South in New Orleans wins the Roku Industry Icon Award

Identitad (No.73), San Juan, wins the Campari One To Watch Award

Three Cents Best New Opening Award goes to Schmuck (No.4)

Library Bar , Toronto, No.19, earns the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award

Washington DC's Allegory (No.57) is awarded the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award

Cure from New Orleans, No.21, is the Nikka Highest Climber Award winner

New York's Bar Snack (No.3) earns the Disaronno Highest New Entry Award

Daydream Rum Bar from Albuquerque wins the SevenRooms Best Bar Design Award

Handshake Speakeasy (No.12) in Mexico City earns the Rémy Martin Legend of the List Award

VANCOUVER, BC, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The list of North America's 50 Best Bars was announced at a live awards ceremony at the Vancouver Convention Centre, celebrating the very best of the region's cocktail industry. This was the second year in a row the awards were held in Vancouver, highlighting Canada's growth as a leader in North America's cocktail scene. The annual ranking showcases standout bars from across the US, Mexico, Canada and the Caribbean, recognizing excellence in drinks, hospitality and innovation.

Sip & Guzzle in New York City named The Best Bar in North America at North America’s 50 Best Bars 2026, sponsored by Perrier, at a live awards ceremony in Vancouver, Canada, on April 22. (PRNewsfoto/50 Best) View PDF

New York's Sip & Guzzle is crowned No.1 as The Best Bar in North America, sponsored by Perrier, and The Best Bar in Northeast USA. The venue has rapidly established itself as a defining force in the region's cocktail culture, celebrated for its dynamic approach to hospitality and expertly executed drinks program. With a concept that seamlessly blends precision and creativity, Sip & Guzzle delivers an experience that resonates with both industry professionals and cocktail enthusiasts alike. Mexico City's Bar Mauro follows at No.2, while New York's Bar Snack takes the No.3 position, underscoring the continued dominance and diversity of cocktail culture across both cities.

The full list of North America's 50 Best Bars 2026 is at the bottom of this press release.

Emma Sleight, Head of Content for North America's 50 Best Bars, says: "The bars on this year's list are exemplary in their ability to push boundaries and influence hospitality not only in North America, but across the globe. From established leaders to exciting new entries, the bars featured continue to push the standard of what a world-class drinks experience can be with their talent, creativity and resilience. We are thrilled to congratulate Sip & Guzzle for earning the No.1 position, along with all the incredible bars recognized this year."

New York continues to assert itself as a global cocktail capital, with a significant number of bars featured on the list, including Sip & Guzzle (No.1), Superbueno (No.9), Clemente Bar (No.15), Martiny's (No.23), Angel's Share (No.31), Overstory (No.33), Double Chicken Please (No.35), Attaboy (No.37), Maison Premiere (No.40) and Employees Only (No.45). New entries include Bar Snack at No.3, also winner of the Disaronno Highest New Entry Award; this year's Three Cents Best New Opening Award recipient Schmuck (No.4) and Bar Madonna (No.36). The city's strong showing reflects its depth of talent and continued innovation across a range of bar styles and concepts.

Mexico City remains a powerhouse within the rankings, represented by Bar Mauro (No.2) as The Best Bar in Mexico, sponsored by Torres Brandy, Tlecān (No.5), Form + Matter (No.13), Mecenas (No.18), Licorería Limantour (No.20), Kaito del Valle (No.25) and Baltra Bar (No.48). This year's winner of the Rémy Martin Legend of the List Award is Mexico City's Handshake Speakesy (No.12). The city's bars continue to set global standards, blending tradition with cutting-edge techniques.

New Orleans' Jewel of the South (No.6) is named The Best Bar in South USA, sponsored by Mr Black, and Cure (No.21) is the winner of the Nikka Highest Climber Award, maintaining the city's reputation for exceptional hospitality and cocktail heritage.

Chicago is represented by Kumiko (No.11), the winner of the Michter's Art of Hospitality Award and The Best Bar in Midwest USA, Best Intentions (No.16), Gus' Sip & Dip (No.27) and Bisous (No.30). San Francisco's True Laurel (No.14), the winner of The Best Bar in West USA, sponsored by St-Germain, and Pacific Cocktail Haven (No.41) highlight the West Coast's dynamic scene.

Additional entries in the US include Los Angeles' Mírate (No.28) and Daisy Margarita Bar (No.44), Washington DC's Press Club (No.34) and Service Bar (No.39), Miami's Café La Trova (No.42) and Viceversa (No.46) and Houston's Bandista (No.47).

The Best Bar in Canada, sponsored by Monkey Shoulder, is Vancouver's The Keefer Bar (No.7). Additional Vancouver bars include June on Cambie (No.17), Prophecy (No.32) and Botanist Bar (No.38). Toronto features prominently with Bar Pompette (No.8), Library Bar (No.19), Mother (No.22) and Civil Works (No.29), reinforcing the Canada's growing influence on the global cocktail stage.

Beyond major metropolitan hubs, the list also celebrates standout bars across the wider region, including El Gallo Altanero (No.10) from Guadalajara, Bekeb (No.24) from San Miguel de Allende and Selva (No.43) from Oaxaca.

La Factoría (No.26) from San Juan is named The Best Bar in the Caribbean, sponsored by NOAM, Library by the Sea (No.49) from Grand Cayman and Bon Vivants (No.50) from Nassau.

Allegory from Washington DC is named the winner of the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award. The bar's highly conceptual cocktail menu stands out for its imaginative storytelling, weaving together literary and cultural narratives with innovative drink design to create a deeply immersive guest experience. Ranked No.57 on this year's extended 51–100 list, the bar was selected by the global Academy Chairs to receive this honor. First introduced in 2021, the award celebrates bars that excel in innovation, design, drink craftsmanship and menu storytelling.

This year's Roku Industry Icon is Chris Hannah of Jewel of the South. For this award, all 300 members of the voting Academy are invited to nominate the individual who has made the most significant contribution to advancing the bar industry. Hannah is celebrated as a defining figure in modern American bartending, renowned for his deep respect for classic cocktail traditions and his role in shaping New Orleans' contemporary drinks culture. His dedication to hospitality, mentorship and preserving the city's rich cocktail heritage has rightfully earned him this recognition.

Schmuck (No.4) from New York earns the Three Cents Best New Opening Award, as the bar makes a standout debut on the list. Bringing a bold, unconventional energy to the city's cocktail scene, Schmuck has quickly gained recognition for its irreverent approach to hospitality and genre-defying drinks. With a menu that balances technical precision with playful creativity, the bar has captured attention for its ability to reimagine classic formats through a distinctly modern, boundary-pushing lens.

Library Bar (No.19) in Toronto is awarded the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award, recognized for its refined yet responsible approach to modern hospitality. The bar integrates seasonal ingredients, thoughtful sourcing and low-waste practices into its cocktail program, demonstrating a commitment to sustainability without compromising its elevated guest experience.

Identidad (No.73) from San Juan is named the Campari One To Watch, an award given to a bar outside of the main list that the 50 Best team believes has the potential to feature in a future North America's 50 Best Bars ranking. Rooted in Puerto Rican identity, the bar delivers a cocktail experience that celebrates Caribbean and Latin flavors while supporting local producers and ingredients. With a strong emphasis on culture, creativity and hospitality, Identidad is quickly emerging as a standout in the region's drinks scene.

Daydream Rum Bar in Albuquerque is awarded the SevenRooms Best Bar Design Award, recognized for its transportive, escapist approach to design and atmosphere. Conceived as a momentary paradise, the bar blends tropical influences with an intimate, hidden setting to create a cocktail-focused retreat from the everyday. Its rum-driven program, paired with both classic and inventive drinks, enhances the immersive experience and reinforces its distinct sense of place.

Additional special award winners announced prior to the reveal of this year's list include Chicago's Kumiko (No.11) receiving the Michter's Art of Hospitality Award and Freddy Andreasson of El Gallo Altanero (No.10) in Guadalajara, as the winner of Altos Bartenders' Bartender Award.

EDITOR'S NOTES

1-50 List

Position Bar Location 1 Sip & Guzzle New York 2 Bar Mauro Mexico City 3 Bar Snack New York 4 Schmuck New York 5 Tlecān Mexico City 6 Jewel of the South New Orleans 7 The Keefer Bar Vancouver 8 Bar Pompette Toronto 9 Superbueno New York 10 El Gallo Altanero Guadalajara 11 Kumiko Chicago 12 Handshake Speakeasy Mexico City 13 Form + Matter Mexico City 14 True Laurel San Francisco 15 Clemente Bar New York 16 Best Intentions Chicago 17 June on Cambie Vancouver 18 Mecenas Guadalajara 19 Library Bar Toronto 20 Licorería Limantour Mexico City 21 Cure New Orleans 22 Mother Toronto 23 Martiny's New York 24 Bekeb San Miguel de Allende 25 Kaito del Valle Mexico City 26 La Factoría San Juan 27 Gus' Sip & Dip Chicago 28 Mírate Los Angeles 29 Civil Works Toronto 30 Bisous Chicago 31 Angel's Share New York 32 Prophecy Vancouver 33 Overstory New York 34 Press Club Washington DC 35 Double Chicken Please New York 36 Bar Madonna New York 37 Attaboy New York 38 Botanist Bar Vancouver 39 Service Bar Washington DC 40 Maison Premiere New York 41 Pacific Cocktail Haven San Francisco 42 Café La Trova Miami 43 Selva Oaxaca 44 Daisy Margarita Bar Los Angeles 45 Employees Only New York 46 Viceversa Miami 47 Bandista Houston 48 Baltra Bar Mexico City 49 Library by the Sea Grand Cayman 50 Bon Vivants Nassau

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About North America's 50 Best Bars

Following the success of The World's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, and the establishment of Asia's 50 Best Bars in 2016, 50 Best launched North America's 50 Best Bars, with the first edition of the awards held in New York, N.Y. on June 7, 2022. It shines a much-deserved spotlight on the region as a world-class drinks' destination and acts as a mouthpiece for the outstanding talent coming through. The inaugural North America's 50 Best Bars awards ceremony and unveiling of the list provided a unique opportunity to unite bartenders, bar owners, cocktail aficionados and drinks media from all over the region at a captivating celebration of drinks, hospitality, passion and talent. North America's 50 Best Bars includes voting for bars from Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. North America's 50 Best Bars, The World's 50 Best Bars, Asia's 50 Best Bars and Europe's 50 Best Bars are owned and organised by William Reed, the group behind The World's 50 Best Restaurants, The World's 50 Best Hotels and The World's 50 Best Vineyards.

How the Voting Works

The ranking for North America's 50 Best Bars will reflect the best bar experiences based on the votes of the Academy members, who comprise anonymous North American bar industry experts from the USA, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. The voting split of these bar industry experts is 33% bartenders and bar owners, 33%, drinks writers and educators and 33% well-traveled cocktail experts. There is a 50/50 gender balance among the voters.

This year's Academy is made up of more than 300 voters. This change was implemented to obtain a wider snapshot and ensure a greater number of diverse voices are heard in the voting process. Moreover, as per all 50 Best lists for restaurants, bars, and hotels, a minimum of 25% of Academy members are refreshed annually to keep the perspectives dynamic and relevant. Members of the 50 Best organization do not vote and do not control the composition of the list; that is the collective role of the voting Academy. This means that bars cannot apply to be on the list and no sponsors have any influence on the list.

The Academy is divided into 7 regions: USA Northeast; USA Midwest; USA West; USA South; Canada East; Canada West; Mexico and the Caribbean. Each region has its own panel of members including a chairperson, called the Academy Chair. The Chairs each select a voting panel, ensuring a balanced selection. Each North America Academy member will vote for 7 bars, with a maximum of 5 in the home country (province in Canada or state in the U.S.) where they are based. Voters also have the option to vote for a further 2 (or more) bars located outside of their home country (province in Canada or U.S. state) up to a maximum of 7.

The lists of North America's 50 Best Bars and The World's 50 Best Bars are the results of two separate votes from two different voting Academies, taking place at different times and assessing different geographical regions. Therefore, the results from voting create two separate lists, with different rankings.

Voters are required to remain anonymous and voting is confidential, secure and independently adjudicated by Deloitte. Academy Chairs are not privy to, and have no knowledge of, the votes cast by the voters in their respective regions. They are not spokespeople for the 50 Best brand.



The list will be the result of a poll of more than 300 experts (all within the North American continent), who each cast votes for the bars where they have had their 'best experience' during the last 18 months before the voting deadline. The list is a simple computation of votes by North American voters for bars in North America. Further information on the Academy Chairs and how the voting works is available on the FAQs page here.

About the Main Partner: Perrier

For more than a century, Perrier® has collaborated with some of the world's most influential major artists, including Andy Warhol, Salvador Dalí, Bernard Villemot, and Jean-Gabriel Domergue, each of whom in their own way have demonstrated a certain artistic irreverence. With a history that began in 1863 in Vergèze, in the Gard region of France, the Perrier® brand is now recognized worldwide thanks to its iconic green bottle. Appreciated in more than 140 countries, the brand is acclaimed for its natural mineral water combined with the power of its bubbles.

Our Partners:

Destination Vancouver – Official Host Destination Partner

Perrier – Official Water Partner, sponsor of The Best Bar in North America Award

SevenRooms – Official Booking Platform Partner, sponsor of SevenRooms Best Bar Design Award

Doordash – Official Delivery Partner

Michter's – Official American Whiskey Partner, sponsor of Michter's Art of Hospitality Award

Nikka Whisky – Official Whisky of the World Partner, sponsor of Nikka Highest Climber Award

Ketel One – Official Vodka Partner, sponsor of Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award

Three Cents – Official Mixers Partner, sponsor of Three Cents Best New Opening Award

Siete Misterios – Official Mezcal Partner, sponsor of Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award

NOAM – Official Beer Partner, sponsor of The Best Bar in the Caribbean Award

Roku Gin – Official Gin Partner, sponsor of Roku Industry Icon Award

Altos Tequila – Official Tequila Partner, sponsor of Altos Bartenders' Bartender Award

Cointreau – Official Orange Liqueur Partner, sponsor of ceremonial scarves

Rémy Martin – Official Cognac Partner, sponsor of Rémy Martin Legend of the List Award

St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur – Official French Liqueur Partner, sponsor of The Best Bar in West USA Award

Campari – Official Bitters Partner, sponsor of Campari One To Watch Award

Mr Black – Official Coffee Liqueur Partner, sponsor of The Best Bar in South USA Award

Torres Brandy – Official Brandy Partner, sponsor of The Best Bar in Mexico Award

Disaronno – Official Italian Liqueur Partner, sponsor Disaronno Highest New Entry Award

Amaro Lucano – Official Amaro Partner, sponsor of ceremonial shakers

Les Vergers Boiron – Official Fruit Purée Partner

Monkey Shoulder – Official Scotch Whisky Partner, sponsor of The Best Bar in Canada Award

Noa – Official Non-Alcoholic Aperitivo Partner

Fairmont Pacific Rim, Hotel Venue Partner

Rosewood Hotel Georgia, Hotel Venue Partner

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2964042/Sip_and_Guzzle.jpg

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2958505/NORTH_AMERICA_50_BEST_BARS.pdf

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2946100/5891769/50_Best_Bars_Logo.jpg

SOURCE 50 Best