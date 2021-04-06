Sip On A Slice Of Summer With Malibu's® Newest Flavor - Malibu® Watermelon

"With the Watermelon flavor trend growing nearly 40% year over year 2 , we're excited to extend the Malibu portfolio with this season's popular flavor," said Regan Clarke, Vice President of Marketing for Malibu, "Our new Malibu Watermelon is delicious and makes it easy to mix up cocktails that provide that summertime feeling all year round."

Despite the impacts of COVID-19, last year Malibu had the most successful flavor launch ever after releasing Malibu Strawberry. This year, Malibu's newest flavor is all about the juicy taste of watermelon. This new watermelon addition extends Malibu's flavor portfolio with one of summer's hottest flavor trends. Every 750ML Malibu Watermelon bottle has an ABV of 21%, while continuing to deliver on the signature and smooth rum liqueur taste which the brand is known for. The new addition of Malibu Watermelon channels summer in a bottle for any occasion in need of #ABitOfSunshine. Malibu lovers can easily mix, serve and share summer-approved recipes like the effortless Malibu Watermelon & Soda or warm weather classics, such as the Malibu Watermelon Mojito.

Malibu Watermelon & Soda

Ingredients:

1 part Malibu Watermelon



2 parts Soda water



Fresh watermelon (optional garnish)

Method:

Fill highball glass with ice. Add Malibu and soda water. Garnish with a watermelon slice.

Malibu Watermelon Mojito

Ingredients:

1 part Malibu Watermelon



½ part Lime juice



2 parts Soda water



Mint leaves



Fresh watermelon

Method:

Add watermelon pieces, mint leaves and lime juice into a highball glass. Gently muddle and then fill glass with ice. Add Malibu Watermelon and top with soda water. Garnish with mint sprig and watermelon wedge

As one of the world's leading flavored spirits since 1978, Malibu is used in iconic cocktails such as the Piña Colada and the Daiquiri and "it comes from paradise and tastes like heaven."1 Malibu Watermelon joins Malibu Original, Malibu Pineapple and Malibu Strawberry as well as other sunny flavors in the brand's portfolio.

Malibu Watermelon is available nationwide for an MSRP of $14.99 (750ML) and $21.99 (1.75L). For more information on Malibu Watermelon, including cocktail recipes and where to purchase, please visit maliburumdrinks.com/us/products/malibu-watermelon/ and follow Malibu on Instagram at @MalibuRumUS, Facebook at Facebook.com/MalibuRumUS and Twitter at @MalibuRum.

