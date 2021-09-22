Sip, Sip Hooray! Cheez-It® And Wine Takes An Extra Toasty Twist With A Sparkling New Pairing

This year, Cheez-It is taking a new spin on enjoying your favorite drink and snack pairing, by offering fans the ultimate way to celebrate. The 'So Extra' Toasty Experience bundle includes a one-of-a-kind Cheez-Itennial Cracker Coupe glass paired with limited-edition Extra Toasty flavors available on the new Cheez-It shopping destination, CheezItHQ.com and unlocks an exclusive discount off Usual Brut.

How the experience comes to life:

Step 1: Beginning with an innovation in snacking stemware, Cheez-It brings you the collectible Cheez-Itennial Cracker Coupe – a bubbly coupe and cracker bowl combination for simultaneous sipping, toasting and crunching.

To fill the bottom half of the Cracker Coupe, the experience comes with an Extra Toasty Flavor Flight of four boxes, including three brand new, never-before-devoured flavor variations on the original, fan-demanded Cheez-It Extra Toasty: Cheez-It Extra Toasty Extra Cheesy, Cheez-It Extra Toasty Extra Spicy and Cheez-It Extra Toasty Cheddar Jack.

Finally, top off your Cracker Coupe and add a pour of Usual Wines satisfyingly crisp Brut for the perfect Cheez-It and wine celebration. Fans who purchase the bundle can complete their experience by visiting UsualWines.com for a 20% off discount on Brut or Mixed Packs.

"Following two years of Cheez-It & Wine success, both selling out in minutes, we knew we had to bring the offering back this year with an extra twist to celebrate the brand's 100th birthday," said Scott Crowley, Brand Senior Director for Cheez-It. "What better way to enjoy the dynamic duo of Cheez-It and wine than with a champagne coupe and cracker bowl, all in one? We can't wait for fans to celebrate by enjoying the fan-favorite Cheez-It Extra Toasty and crisp Usual Wines Brut in this once-in-a-lifetime collectable offering."

We imagine the only question left at this point is "When?" Fans can get their hands on Cheez-It x Usual Wines 'So Extra' Toasty Experience starting on Friday, September 24 at 12PM ET. Fans who purchase the 'So Extra' Toasty Experience bundle will unlock access to the Usual Wines discount to purchase the Brut pairing separately at UsualWines.com.

"I grew up eating Cheez-It crackers, and the opportunity to partner and celebrate the brand's 100th birthday with a large glass of Brut was a no-brainer," said Matt Dukes, CEO at Usual Wines. "Our fans know and love Usual Wines for our clean, real ingredients, and so the Cheez-It brand's dedication to 100% real cheese was a natural fit. The light and satisfying crispness of our Usual Brut is the perfect complement to Cheez-It Extra Toasty's 100% real cheese flavor and toasty finish – a pairing the fans will absolutely love."

The limited-edition Cheez-It x Usual Wines 'So Extra' Toasty Experience will be available at CheezItHQ.com, beginning Friday, September 24 at 12PM ET, while supplies last. But the experience probably won't last all day so snag yours before it sells out! For more information, follow @CheezIt on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and check out Facebook.com/CheezIt.

