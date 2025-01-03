Sip Sweetness with Dutch Bros' New Cereal Drinks

No spoon required for two new drinks with fun toppings!

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ditch the bowl and sip breakfast all day long with Dutch Bros new cereal inspired drinks! The Cinnamon Swirl and Marshmallow Dream are now available at all 950+ Dutch Bros locations, offering customers a chance to enjoy the best part of cereal - the bottom of the bowl!

The Cinnamon Swirl savors the flavor of cinnamon sugar cereal flavored milk complete with Soft Top™ and a dusting of crunchy cinnamon sugar cereal. This drink can be ordered as a Latte, Protein Latte, Freeze or Chai Latte.

The Marshmallow Dream makes magic happen with marshmallow cereal flavored milk topped with a dreamy layer of Soft Top™ and marshmallow charms. This treat can be ordered as a Latte, Protein Latte or Freeze.

"This duo takes our customers back to those nostalgic, carefree mornings spent watching cartoons," said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer at Dutch Bros. "Both drinks tap into the simple joy felt tasting the best part of breakfast - the delicious milk found at the bottom of the bowl."

Both the Cinnamon Swirl and Marshmallow Dream are available beginning January 3, while supplies last.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a fun-loving, mind-blowing drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Dutch Bros was founded in Grants Pass, Oregon in 1992 and is now sharing its vibrant culture and fully customizable drinks at over 950 locations across 18 states. Dutch Bros serves a wide variety of unique, handcrafted beverages such as its exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel™ energy drink, specialty coffee, nitrogen-infused cold brew, teas, lemonades, sodas and more.

Dutch Bros is wholeheartedly focused on radiating kindness and sharing the Dutch luv. In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is passionate about giving back to the communities it serves. Through local giving and annual company-wide initiatives, Dutch Bros makes impactful contributions to causes across the country.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com, follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram, Facebook & TikTok, and download the Dutch Bros app to order ahead, earn points and score rewards!

