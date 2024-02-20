SIPCAM AGRO USA EXPANDS INTO CANADA; ADDS NATIONAL ACCOUNT MANAGER

US Agricultural Chemical Formulation and Manufacturing Company Brings Alternative Solutions to Canada

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sipcam Agro USA, Inc. is proud to announce its expansion into the Canadian agricultural market, bringing North American formulation capabilities and years of crop and turf protection product experience. Sipcam Agro USA Inc., owned by the Sipcam-Oxon Group, a privately owned Italian company, has been a long-standing participant in the global agricultural industry since 1946.

"This is an exciting time for Sipcam Agro as we increase our customer base in another country and bring quality alternative solutions to the Canadian market," said Brent Marek, CEO/COO of Sipcam Agro and a Canadian native. "We are very knowledgeable and experienced in crop, turf and ornamental agriculture and are ready to deliver superior, proven products to Canadian growers for improved crop yield and harvest quality."

We are also excited to announce Howie Zander, who is experienced in Canadian Ag, as Sipcam Agro's new National Account Manager in Canada. Zander lives in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and brings his proven 33-year history of building and growing business opportunities through customer focus and strategic planning. Zander has developed an extensive knowledge of Canadian agriculture and was most recently with BASF for over 20 years, mainly as the Director of Sales & Accounts. He also held numerous positions with both Aventis and Rhone Poulenc.

"This is a great opportunity to be on the ground floor of Sipcam Agro's venture into Canada," said Zander. "Sipcam Agro is back integrated with group partners in numerous active Ingredients (AI's) globally, with synthesis and formulation plants in several countries and offers a quality portfolio that can bring value to Canadian customers."

Sipcam Agro recently acquired the assets of Waynesboro, Mississippi-based Odom Industries including a plant with formulation, packaging and warehousing. Sipcam Agro is now fully integrated from synthesis through formulation and packaging to make end-use products as the company is focused on being a high-quality, competitively priced and reliable supplier of crop protection and turf and ornamental products. In concert with the company's skilled team and superior portfolio, this new acquisition, new sales talent and international expansion will enable immediate close partnerships with new key customers in Canada.

For more information, visit www.sipcamagrousa.com.

About Sipcam: Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, Sipcam Agro USA Inc., is owned by the Sipcam-Oxon Group, a privately owned Italian company recognized worldwide for its chemical formulation and manufacturing expertise.

©2024 Sipcam Agro USA, Inc. Sipcam logo is a trademark of Sipcam Agro USA, Inc.

SOURCE Sipcam Agro USA

