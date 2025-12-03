SIPCAM AGRO USA UNVEILS CARVE™ XTRA: THE ULTIMATE FUNGICIDE FOR GOLF COURSE TURF HEALTH

Dual-action technology delivers broad-spectrum disease control and resistance management—helping Golf Superintendents keep greens pristine and playable.

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sipcam Agro USA proudly announces the launch of Carve™ Xtra, a next-generation turf fungicide engineered to meet the rigorous demands of golf course disease management. Developed with golf superintendents and turf managers in mind, Carve™ Xtra delivers broad-spectrum control, preventive and curative activity, and systemic protection—all in one powerful solution.

Golf course turf faces relentless pressure from diseases like dollar spot, brown patch, anthracnose and fairy ring. Carve™ Xtra combines azoxystrobin and prothioconazole—two proven active ingredients with complementary modes of action—to provide unmatched disease control and resistance management. This dual-active formulation ensures turf stays healthy and playable, even under high-stress conditions.

Key Benefits for Superintendents:

Broad-Spectrum Protection: Controls 13 major turf diseases, including summer stress pathogens

Controls 13 major turf diseases, including summer stress pathogens Resistance Management: Dual modes of action reduce the risk of fungicide resistance

Dual modes of action reduce the risk of fungicide resistance Enhanced Turf Quality: Improves root development, color retention, shade tolerance, and water use efficiency

Improves root development, color retention, shade tolerance, and water use efficiency Versatile Application: Fits seamlessly into rotational and tank-mix programs for all golf turf types

"Golf course superintendents need solutions that work, and offer a great ROI," said Dave Feist, Senior Director of Marketing at Sipcam Agro USA. "Carve™ Xtra is designed to deliver consistent, reliable performance while supporting long-term turf health."

Learn more about Carve™ Xtra!

Join us for expert consultations to find out how Carve™ Xtra can elevate your turf management program. We'll be at these upcoming industry events:

SFMA Annual Conference – Jan 21–22, Fort Worth, TX

– Jan 21–22, Fort Worth, TX GCSAA Conference & Trade Show – Jan 31–Feb 5, Orlando, FL

– Jan 31–Feb 5, Orlando, FL New England Regional Turfgrass Conference – Mar 3–5, Providence, RI

Carve™ Xtra is packaged in 4 x 1-gallon containers per case and is available exclusively for golf course turf applications. For complete application instructions, always read and follow the product label. Carve™ Xtra will be available in early 2026 through authorized Sipcam Agro USA distributors.

For more information about Carve™ Xtra, visit sipcam.com or contact your local Sipcam Agro representative.

About Sipcam:

Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, Sipcam Agro USA Inc., is owned by the Sipcam-Oxon Group, a privately owned Italian company recognized worldwide for its chemical formulation and manufacturing expertise. For more information, visit www.sipcam.com.

©2025 Sipcam Agro USA, Inc. Sipcam logo is a trademark of Sipcam Agro USA. Carve™ Xtra is a registered trademark of Sipcam Agro USA. All Rights Reserved. Always read and follow label directions.

SOURCE Sipcam Agro USA