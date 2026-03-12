Sir Nick Clegg appointed to Efekta Education Group Advisory Board

The former UK Deputy Prime Minister will lend his expertise to the AI Tech company and its mission to democratise global access to high-quality education

LONDON, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Efekta Education Group, a global leader in AI-powered learning technology, has announced that Sir Nick Clegg, the former UK Deputy Prime Minister, will be joining Efekta's new Advisory Board - bringing his deep passion and expertise in the education and technology sectors to the fast-growing AI Tech company.

Sir Nick's appointment strengthens Efekta's recently launched Advisory Board at a time when education systems globally are grappling with teacher shortages and widening gaps in the quality of education opportunities. With deep experience at the intersection of public policy, technology, and education, Sir Nick brings a practical understanding of how innovation can be responsibly and effectively scaled within public systems. His network across government, industry, and the technology sector will help Efekta engage policymakers and accelerate partnerships that ensure AI-powered learning delivers measurable outcomes for teachers and students alike.

Prior to joining Efekta's Advisory Board, Sir Nick served as Meta's chief policy decision-maker and its principal interlocutor with world leaders, governments and policymakers around the globe. He has long taken an interest in education as a tool of social mobility, introducing the £2.5 billion Pupil Premium initiative to support disadvantaged students, expanding free early years education, and implementing universal infant free school meals whilst serving as Deputy Prime Minister.

Sir Nick joins Efekta amidst a period of rapid growth for the company. The organization recently announced new or expanded partnerships with organisations and governments across Southeast Asia, Africa, Central Asia and Latin America, where it recently deployed the world's largest AI learning pilot involving over four million students and teachers across the region. Earlier pilots in the Brazilian state of Paraná involved 750,000 students who demonstrated a 32.5 percent improvement on the state's standardised English test, after just two years using the platform. Throughout the rollout, Efekta also noted enhanced classroom engagement, with 95 percent of students and teachers actively participating in their learning and teaching activities through the platform

"Education sits at the heart of economic opportunity and social mobility, and technology will play an increasingly important role in how we support teachers and learners at scale," Sir Nick commented. "Efekta's focus on solving teacher shortages in regions like Southeast Asia and Latin America by using AI to strengthen teaching, rather than sideline it, is exactly the kind of approach education systems need. I am excited to support the team as they work with governments and institutions around the world to turn innovation into real educational impact."

Efekta's Advisory Board provides strategic guidance on long-term growth, educational impact, and responsible use of AI. The Board is chaired by José Manuel Barroso, the distinguished politician and academic who served as President of the European Commission (2004 – 2014) and Prime Minister of Portugal (2002 – 2004). Board members, including Sir Nick Clegg, will support and advise Efekta on its continued expansion, public sector engagement, and ensuring technology continues to strengthen, not replace, the role of teachers.

"We are delighted to welcome Sir Nick Clegg to Efekta's Advisory Board. His vast experience across both education and technology policy brings invaluable perspective at a pivotal moment for our company and for global education more broadly," shared Stephen Hodges, CEO of Efekta. "As we continue to scale internationally, Sir Nick's insight and leadership will help us ensure our technology delivers real learning outcomes for teachers and students around the world."

Efekta Education is an innovative AI Tech company with the mission to make high-quality education universally available at large scale. We help students learn faster and go further by making personal teaching and learning affordable and accessible in public and private school systems, universities and global companies.

We supercharge both teachers and students with our AI-powered curriculum, AI Personal Teaching Assistant for Students, and Classroom AI tools for Teachers. Our technology is based on data and experience from the world's largest online English school and 60 years of leadership in the field of immersive education. Our AI adapts in real time to each learner's needs.

To date, Efekta's AI-powered learning platform has taught over 24 million people and is currently used by more than four million active students, 25,000 teachers, 3,000 corporate clients, and several governments worldwide.

Efekta is an EF (Education First) company. EF is the world's largest private education company.

