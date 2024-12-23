SINGAPORE, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Siraj Finance PJSC, a leading Islamic Finance Company in the UAE, has signed an agreement with Azentio, a pioneer in the core banking technology service provider. The agreement represents the collaboration for implementation of the core and digital banking solution to further enhance the operational capabilities and digitization of Siraj Finance's product and service offerings. The step is directly in line with Siraj Finance's goal of providing diversified Islamic financial products and services via channels that are innovatively utilizing latest technology while remaining customer centric and regulatory compliant.

Siraj Finance PJSC signs an agreement with Azentio for iMAL core and digital financial services solution subscription optimization

Mr. Amjad Hijazi - Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Joseph Daniel - Chief Business Intelligence & Strategy Officer, Mr. Syed Moosa Kaleem Al Falahi - Chief Business & Investment Officer and Mr. Fazal Nassim - Chief Governance & Compliance Officer represented Siraj Finance, whereas Mr. Rahul Arora - Chief Sales Officer, Mr. Harkaran Singh - Senior Vice President, Middle East & Africa, Mr. Zaher El Khatib - Vice President Global Islamic Banking Sales, Mr. Alfred Quertier - Director Global Sales Engineering and Mr. Bhushan Kelkar - Vice President Sales represented Azentio, in the signing ceremony.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Amjad stated, "We are delighted to be working with Azentio as our technology partner of choice to empower our ongoing business growth. For us, iMAL and its comprehensive functionality coupled with the adherence to Islamic principles, align with our goals, allowing our team to streamline processes, enhance productivity and elevate the omnichannel customer journey."

Mr. Rahul added, "We are extremely pleased to partner with Siraj Finance to deliver a user-friendly digital financial services experience to both their retail and corporate customers. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to empowering financial institutions in the region with cutting-edge technology designed to meet both current and future needs."

About Siraj Finance

Siraj Finance is a private joint stock company based in Abu Dhabi and regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE. Established in 1999, it proudly offers a multitude of financial products, designed in compliance with the Sharia principles. It caters to Corporates, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and individuals, with the objective of providing a variety of tailored product and service options that are best fit for their aspirations and needs.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2584254/Azentio_Siraj_Finance_PJSC_signing.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2423342/Azentio_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Azentio Software Pvt Ltd