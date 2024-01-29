Sirius Aviation AG Debuts World's First Hydrogen Powertrain with Sauber F1 and Global Automotive Giant

Sirius Jet Unveils Hydrogen-Electric Propulsion System with BMW Group Designworks' Innovative Expertise in Interior and Exterior Design

PAYERN, Switzerland, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering Swiss aerospace startup Sirius Aviation AG, proudly announces the historic unveiling of its groundbreaking Hydrogen-Electric Ducted Fan Propulsion System for the Sirius Jet, alongside esteemed partners BMW Group Designworks and Sauber Group F1. The momentous event took place on January 17, 2024, at Payerne Airport in Switzerland; marking the first public exhibition and inaugural ignition of the revolutionary propulsion system.

This historic occasion marked the inaugural firing of an aviation engine within a presentation room, releasing only water vapor and zero pollutants, an epoch-making moment in aviation technology. The event also showcased the Sirius Jet, a high-performance, zero-emission vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft, propelled by a hydrogen-electric propulsion system; poised to reshape the future of global air travel.

"This marks a new chapter in sustainable aviation and we are presenting a vehicle that will completely transform the aviation industry," said Alexey Popov, CEO at Sirius Aviation AG. "We express the utmost gratitude to our partners and trailblazing team for their continued support on this historic journey."

World-renowned industry leaders and partners of the Sirius Jet project attended and spoke at the landmark event, including:

  • John Schoenbeck, Director of Strategic Partnership at BMW Group Designworks
  • Tommy Forsgren, Lead Designer at BMW Group Designworks
  • Jonathan Herzog, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Sauber Group F1
  • Giuseppe Sernicola, Senior Vice President at Leonardo Aerostructures
  • Zigmund Bluvband, President of ALD Service

Collaboration partners expressed optimism about the hydrogen era in aviation and recognized the Sirius Jet as a pivotal player in regional hydrogen flight.

"This project is about innovation, transportation, and mobility; making it the perfect realm for Designworks," said John Schoenbeck, Director of Strategic Partnership at BMW Group Designworks. "Our work spans across exterior and interior design, color material, user interface, and experience design. We are very proud to be part of the journey of this pioneering company that sets out to revolutionize air travel."

The hydrogen-electric powered jet propulsion has the potential to revolutionize the aviation industry by providing an emissions-free option. Sirius Aviation AG is pleased to announce its accepting pre-orders for the hydrogen-electric propulsion system, set for delivery in Q4 2025.

The event facilitated vital business discussions among cooperative partners of the Sirius Jet project, defining the next steps and milestones.

"I am very proud and happy to see the system here today and can guarantee that we, Sauber Group will further continue this collaboration; and invest a lot from our power to help make Sirius Jet fly soon." said Jonathan Herzog, CCO at Sauber Group F1.

In 2025, the Sirius Jet will take flight in two versions: Sirius Business Jet tailored to private jet needs, and Sirius Millennium Jet, crafted for commercial aviation.

The triumph of this event signifies a historic milestone in sustainable aviation, solidifying Sirius Aviation AG's position as a pioneering force in the industry.

About Sirius Aviation AG:
Sirius Aviation AG, established in 2021 by a family of legacy aviators, is a trailblazing aerospace company headquartered in Switzerland. Our world-class engineers with extensive expertise in aerospace and aviation are committed to pioneering sustainable innovation, unparalleled safety, and cost-effective operations. For more information, visit www.siriusjet.com.

