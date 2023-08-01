SIRIUS MEDICAL ANNOUNCES PINTUITION® PROBE RESTERILIZATION CLEARANCE

News provided by

Sirius Medical

01 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

Sirius Pintuition® -  Moving from Localization to Surgical Marker Navigation

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius Medical, a leader in value-based healthcare and surgical marker navigation received 510(k) clearance early in 2023 for their Sirius Pintuition® Probe, used during surgery, to be resterilized by users in STERRAD NX and NX100 systems.

Pintuition is a surgical marker navigation system that provides surgeons with both distance and direction to non-palpable tumors with exceptional accuracy. Patients benefit from enhanced diagnostic accuracy, reduced procedure times, and improved treatment planning.

Continue Reading
Resterilization of the Sirius Pintuition Probe
Resterilization of the Sirius Pintuition Probe

Users now have the flexibility to choose either to only sterilize, sterilize and cover with a sterile sheath or only use a sterile sheath when using the Pintuition Probe, further broadening the acceptability of the technology and lowering access barriers.

"This FDA clearance is in line with the values we are bringing to our customers worldwide, simplicity, flexibility and accessibility and affordability," says Bram Schermers, CEO Sirius Medical. "At Sirius Medical we take pride in listening to our customer bringing continuous product enhancement to help deliver cost efficient and better patient care with ease of use."

The company also recently announced their partnership with Surgeons Choice and Surgical Supplies to provide the Australian and New Zealand surgical communities with surgical marker navigation.

About Sirius Medical
With its roots deeply embedded in the Netherlands Cancer Institute, Sirius Medical is dedicated to improving care for cancer patients by delivery of unsurpassed, yet affordable solutions that enable precise and efficient removal of tumors. The Pintuition technology is precise, simple, affordable and both CE marked, and FDA cleared. Sirius Medical is rapidly expanding with over 14.000 procedures worldwide in over 175 centers combined with a global commercial network covering the USA, Western Europe and Australia-New Zealand.

Media Contact:
Benjamin Tchang - Corporate contact
[email protected]com
+31 857 732 727 (The Netherlands)

www.sirius-medical.com | @SiriusMedical | #pintuition

SOURCE Sirius Medical

Also from this source

Sirius Medical Invited to Participate in GE HealthCare's One-Stop Clinic™ for Breast experience at the Upcoming Symposium Mammographicum

Sirius Medical est invitée à participer à l'expérience One-Stop Clinic™ de GE HealthCare dans le cadre du prochain symposium Mammographicum

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.