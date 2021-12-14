SIRIUS MEDICAL ANNOUNCES SECOND CLOSING OF A-ROUND FINANCING

"I am grateful for the enduring trust and commitment provided by our investors and the team at Sirius Medical," says Bram Schemers, CEO Sirius Medical. "This financing round enables us to execute and accelerate our ambitious growth plans as well as further develop our innovation pipeline to deliver superior navigation technology to physicians and patients worldwide."

Recently, Sirius Medical launched its advanced GPSDetect™ software at the 40th European Society of Surgical Oncology conference in Lisbon. Sirius Pintuition® powered by GPSDetect provides surgeons with real-time directional guidance using audio and visual feedback to locate tumors more easily and accurately.

"It is amazing to see the speed of innovation and the adoption of Sirius Pintuition in such a short amount of time," says Jan-Frens van Giessel, partner at Holland Capital. "As investors we are proud to support this venture that aims to bring optimal care to patients with breast cancer worldwide."

About Sirius Medical

With its roots in the Netherlands Cancer Institute, Sirius Medical is dedicated to improving care for cancer patients by delivery of unsurpassed, yet affordable solutions that enable precise and efficient removal of tumors. The company's first product, the Sirius Pintuition system, was developed to address a clear clinical need with a solution that simply makes sense.

