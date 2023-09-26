Sirius Medical collaborates with GE Healthcare to showcase the Pintuition® and CEM combination for an efficient and accurate breast cancer care pathway

News provided by

Sirius Medical

26 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius Medical a global leader in Value-Based Healthcare and Surgical Marker Navigation, announced that GE HealthCare will showcase Pintuition at the upcoming Annual European Society of Breast Imaging (EUSOBI) Conference 2023. The event will take place in Valencia, Spain, from September 28 to 30, 2023.

Continue Reading
Sirius Medical and GE HealthCare Collaboration at EUSOBI 2023
Sirius Medical and GE HealthCare Collaboration at EUSOBI 2023

Sirius Pintuition® will join in a workshop GE HealthCare will host focused on Contrast Enhanced Mammography (CEM) in combination with Sirius Pintuition titled: 'Improving biopsy accuracy & workflow: CEM guided biopsy for enhancing-only lesions & DCIS and non-wire probe-guided localization systems'.

Sirius Medical has previously participated in The One-Stop Clinic™, a pioneering concept introduced by GE HealthCare. The One-Stop Clinic approach marks a paradigm shift towards the delivery of value-based care, redefining the full care pathway experience for patients facing breast cancer.  

The educational collaboration between Sirius Medical and GE HealthCare demonstrates a shared commitment towards the delivery of value-based healthcare. The incorporation of Sirius Pintuition® and CEM will help with improvement of the patient workflow to support and extend sustainable access to breast cancer care.

"We are excited to collaborate with GE HealthCare and to improve the patient workflow with Sirius Pintuition and CEM," said Bram Schermers, CEO of Sirius Medical. "This opportunity embodies our shared dedication to improving patient care and sustainable access through the use of innovative medical technology." 

"Sirius Medical's innovative surgical oncology approaches aligns perfectly with our vision at GE HealthCare," said Karima Santi, EMEA Product Marketing Leader Mammography, GE HealthCare. "Together, we aim to enhance the full delivery of value-based care and optimize educational and interactive experiences that will benefit medical professionals and ultimately enhance patient outcomes."

For more information about GE HealthCare at EUSOBI please visit: https://shorturl.at/fjsL3

About Sirius Medical:

With its roots deeply embedded in the Netherlands Cancer Institute, Sirius Medical is dedicated to improving care for cancer patients by delivery of unsurpassed, yet affordable solutions that enable precise and efficient removal of tumors. The Pintuition technology is precise, simple, affordable and both CE marked, and FDA cleared. Sirius Medical is rapidly expanding with over 14.000 procedures worldwide in over 175 centers combined with a global commercial network covering the USA, Western Europe and Australasia.

Media Contact:

Benjamin Tchang - Corporate
benjamin.tchang@sirius-medical.com
+31 857 732 727 (The Netherlands)

SOURCE Sirius Medical

Also from this source

Sirius Medical collaborates with GE Healthcare to showcase the Pintuition® and CEM combination for an efficient and accurate breast cancer care pathway

Sirius Medical colabora con GE Healthcare para mostrar la combinación Pintuition® y CEM

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.