Sirius Medical supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month with the launch of the Pintuition® Slim Probe with GPSDetect™ in the U.S.

Oct. 17, 2023

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius Medical, a global leader in surgical marker navigation, proudly stands with the Breast Cancer Awareness Month as it announces the introduction of the Sirius Pintuition Slim Probe with GPSDetect™ to the U.S. market. Recognizing the importance of innovative technology in the fight against breast cancer, this announcement highlights Sirius Medical's commitment to supporting those affected by the disease and advancing care and treatment options.

The new Pintuition® Slim Probe with GPSDetect™
Designed as a crucial component of the Pintuition Surgical Marker Navigation System, the Slim Probe features a multi-sensor array with highly sensitive sensors. Its unmatched precision and accuracy in locating non-palpable tumors enable surgeons to perform precise procedures, ensuring optimal outcomes for patients. The new Slim Probe boasts a slim working length of 10 cm, facilitating access through smaller incisions while providing maximum flexibility for surgical oncoplastic techniques, crucial for effective breast cancer treatment.

"We take great pride in continuous innovation on the GPSDetect™ Pintuition platform. Because the platform is highly flexible, we can adapt and introduce improvements easily and efficiently," states Bram Schermers, CEO, Sirius Medical. "The new Pintuition Slim Probe is just one example of this. We were able to reduce the tip surface area of the probe by 55%, without it affecting the precision and performance. We are proud to continue our leadership role in oncology surgery and to be honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month."

"I do a lot of oncoplastic breast surgery and often the incisions are far removed from where the tumor is located.  I need 100% certainty that I can reliably find the tumor at the exact location," commented Barry Rosen, M.D., breast surgical oncologist, Chicago, IL. "The new Sirius Pintuition Slim probe not only allows me access through a small incision but I also know I will be right on target."

"This new probe with its small tip and long slim working length combined with navigation precision, is the perfect combination for my Hidden Scar™ surgeries," states Allison DiPasquale, M.D., breast surgical oncologist, Dallas, TX.  

Pintuition® probes are now available in two sizes. The probes are re-sterilizable, precise, durable and reliable - no matter what the size. For more information about Sirius Medical please visit https://www.sirius-medical.com/pintuition-probe

About Sirius Medical
With its roots deeply embedded in the Netherlands Cancer Institute, Sirius Medical is dedicated to improving care for cancer patients by delivery of unsurpassed, yet affordable solutions that enable precise and efficient removal of tumors. The Pintuition technology is precise, simple, affordable and both CE marked, and FDA cleared. Sirius Medical is rapidly expanding with over 14.000 procedures worldwide in over 200 centers combined with a global commercial network covering the U.S., Western Europe, and Australia-New Zealand. 

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 
Sirius Medical is proud of our commitment to make a difference in the lives of women with breast cancer.  Throughout the month our team will be participating in local events, hosting an awareness photo booth at ESSO42.and proudly wearing our pink!  Together we can empower lives and offer hope to those affected by breast cancer. 

Media Contact: 
Benjamin Tchang - Corporate contact
[email protected]
+31 857 732 727 (The Netherlands

SOURCE Sirius Medical

News Releases in Similar Topics

