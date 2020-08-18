Sirius XM Connected Vehicle Makes Innovative Program Available to Automakers, Sending Vehicle Crash Data to 911 through RapidSOS to Help First Responders Save More Lives

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius XM Connected Vehicle Services Inc., a leading provider of connected services to vehicle manufacturers, and RapidSOS, the emergency technology company that connects millions of devices to over 4,700 Emergency Communications Centers, today announced a joint effort to digitally transmit vehicle crash data to 911 immediately following a crash-related vehicle emergency.

By linking vehicle and crash data from Sirius XM Connected Vehicle Services' ACN+ (Advanced Automatic Crash Notification with enhanced services) technology with the RapidSOS emergency response data platform, 911 personnel can be notified quicker and first responders can receive more critical information about the nature and severity of the vehicle emergency before arriving at the scene.

Sirius XM Connected Vehicle provides emergency assistance services, including automatic crash notification, through technology integrated into over 10 million vehicles across multiple automotive makes and models in North America. Last year, the company alerted 911 centers of hundreds of thousands of vehicle emergencies through verbal contact, providing responders with information about the emergency, the location, the vehicle, and its occupants -often in post-crash situations when the occupants can't respond or communicate clearly. Supplementing this critical interface between Sirius XM's response centers and 911 with data through the RapidSOS platform enables more information conveyed in a shorter duration that is less susceptible to miscommunication.

Data from ACN+ that can be provided, directly and securely with user consent, to 911 and first responders includes:

Location of the incident

Airbag deployment status

Crash impact data : Varies by vehicle manufacturer, but common sensor data points include, front, back, rear and/or multiple impacts, whether vehicle rolled over, and change in speed due to impact

: Varies by vehicle manufacturer, but common sensor data points include, front, back, rear and/or multiple impacts, whether vehicle rolled over, and change in speed due to impact Occupancy : Number of passengers and their seating position/seat belt engagement.

: Number of passengers and their seating position/seat belt engagement. Vehicle description : Make, model, color, model year, and VIN

: Make, model, color, model year, and VIN Driver/passenger data: Personal information such as name and phone number

Additional data available from RapidSOS for subscribers with linked accounts:

MedicAlert profile data: Demographic and important medical information selected by members on their MedicAlert IDs.

The Sirius XM Connected Vehicle Services Response Center can also verbally relay on scene, incident information provided by the vehicle occupants upon initial contact such as:



Extent/nature of injuries; description of occupants (e.g. presence of infants, elderly; apparent injuries or conditions; number of vehicles involved; final resting position of vehicle (e.g in middle of road or off road, visible from roadway); additional location details (e.g., nearby landmarks).

"The integration of Sirius XM's ACN+ service and the RapidSOS emergency response data platform is a game changer for public safety," said Tyrell Morris, Director at Orleans Parish Communication District. "This technology will help our 911 telecommunicators allocate resources more efficiently and provide our first responders with unprecedented situational awareness when responding to vehicle emergencies."

Without this integration, emergency incident information must be verbally communicated to 911, a process with greater risk of error that entails more time than simply relaying the same information via a data transmission. Leading trauma injury experts have emphasized for years the critical need for medical treatment of crash-related trauma injuries within the Golden Hour after impact.

"This collaboration enables us for the first time to immediately send data from both the vehicle and our databases to 911, regardless of the technology used in the receiving 911 center," said John Jasper, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Sirius XM Connected Vehicle Services. "The result is emergency responders get more information that helps them make quicker decisions about the resources and potential triage needed at the crash scene."

According to Michael Martin, RapidSOS CEO, "Our 911 telecommunicators do heroic work every day, especially as we navigate these unprecedented times and challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. We are excited to work with Sirius XM Connected Vehicle to bring life-saving data directly onto the screens of 911 telecommunicators, improving situational awareness for responders arriving on the scene."

Built in partnership with emergency response communities, RapidSOS's emergency response data platform securely and automatically links life-saving data from connected devices, apps, and profiles directly to over 4,700 emergency communications centers, covering 90% of the US population nationwide. Now, cars connected with ACN+ can automatically send critical data to local 911 agencies via Sirius XM Connected Vehicle Services and the RapidSOS platform.

About Sirius XM Connected Vehicle Services

Sirius XM Connected Vehicles Services Inc., a subsidiary of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI), delivers one of the most broadly adopted connected vehicle platforms in North America, providing safety, security and convenience services to owners of many vehicle makes and models from various manufacturers. These services include automatic crash notification, enhanced roadside assistance, remote door unlock, remote engine start, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, turn-by-turn navigation, integration with smart home devices and more.

For more info on Sirius XM Connected Vehicles Services, visit www.siriusxmcvs.com.

About RapidSOS

In partnership with public safety, RapidSOS has created the world's first emergency response data platform that securely links life-saving data from 350M+ connected devices directly to 911 and first responders. Through the platform, RapidSOS provides intelligent data that supports over 4,700 Emergency Communications Centers, protecting 90%+ of people in the US, across 150 million emergencies annually. Together with innovative companies certified as RapidSOS Ready, RapidSOS is supporting first responders in saving millions of lives annually.

To learn more about our technology that's protecting lives, visit www.rapidsos.com.

Contact:



Sirius XM Connected Vehicle Services

Lynnsey Ross

[email protected]

(214) 404-7732

RapidSOS

Michelle Cahn

[email protected]

(347) 879-0024

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Related Links

http://www.siriusxm.com

