SiriusXM Announces Extension Of Consent Solicitation With Respect To Pandora Media's Convertible Notes Due 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) today announced that its subsidiary, Sirius XM Radio Inc., is further extending the expiration time of its previously announced consent solicitation with respect to certain proposed amendments to the indenture governing Pandora Media, Inc.'s 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (the "2023 Notes") from 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 29, 2019 to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 30, 2019 (the "2023 Notes Expiration Time"). Holders of 2023 Notes are referred to the Consent Solicitation Statement, dated January 18, 2019, and the related consent form for the detailed terms and conditions of the consent solicitation with respect to the 2023 Notes, all of which remain unchanged except as set forth in this release and Sirius XM Radio Inc.'s previous extension of the 2023 Notes consent solicitation by press release dated January 28, 2019. Holders of 2023 Notes who have previously delivered consents do not need to redeliver such consents or take any other action in response to this announcement in order to consent. Promptly upon receipt of the requisite consents of at least a majority of the aggregate principal amount of all 2023 Notes (the "2023 Notes Requisite Consents"), Pandora Media, Inc. and Citibank, N.A. will enter into a supplemental indenture to the indenture governing the 2023 Notes implementing the proposed amendments with respect to the 2023 Notes, at which time such supplemental indenture will become effective.

Subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Consent Solicitation Statement and the related consent form, including that all conditions precedent to the closing of the Acquisition (defined below) have been satisfied or waived at or prior to February 15, 2019 (the "Consent Conditions Outside Date"), holders of 2023 Notes as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 17, 2019 whose consents are received (and not validly revoked) at or prior to the 2023 Notes Expiration Time will be eligible to receive a cash payment (the "Consent Fee") of $3.75 per $1,000 principal amount of such 2023 Notes, promptly after all conditions to the consent solicitation shall have been satisfied or waived, and in no event later than the closing date of the Acquisition. Holders of 2023 Notes that provide consents after the 2023 Notes Expiration Time will not receive the Consent Fee.

The proposed amendments with respect to the 2023 Notes will become operative only upon the payment of the Consent Fee, which Sirius XM Radio Inc. expects to occur on the closing date of the Acquisition. If the Consent Fee is not paid, the proposed amendments will not become operative and will be deemed to be revoked retroactively to the date of the supplemental indenture. Upon the proposed amendments becoming effective and operative, all the holders of the 2023 Notes and their respective transferees will be bound by the terms thereof, even if they did not deliver consents to the proposed amendments.

The proposed amendments relate to the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization among Sirius XM Holdings Inc., White Oaks Acquisition Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., and Pandora Media, Inc., dated as of September 23, 2018 (the "Merger Agreement"). Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, through a series of transactions, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will acquire Pandora Media, Inc. (the "Acquisition") and Pandora Media, Inc. will become an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. As part of the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, among other things, Pandora Media, Inc. will be converted into a Delaware limited liability company. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. intends, following the closing of the Acquisition, to guarantee the payment obligations of Pandora Media, Inc. under the 2023 Notes, as well as under Pandora Media, Inc.'s 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2020 (the "2020 Notes"). The proposed amendments will expressly permit the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, including the conversion of Pandora Media, Inc. to a limited liability company.

Receipt of the 2023 Notes Requisite Consents is not a condition to the completion of the Acquisition, which Sirius XM expects to occur promptly following approval of the Acquisition by Pandora's stockholders, subject to satisfaction of the remaining customary closing conditions.

The consent solicitation with respect to the 2023 Notes is subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Consent Solicitation Statement and related consent form, including that all conditions precedent to the closing of the Acquisition have been satisfied or waived at or prior to the Consent Conditions Outside Date. Sirius XM Radio Inc. may terminate, extend or amend the consent solicitation with respect to the 2023 Notes as described in the Consent Solicitation Statement.

Sirius XM Radio Inc. has retained BofA Merrill Lynch to act as solicitation agent in connection with the consent solicitations. Questions may be directed to BofA Merrill Lynch at (888) 292-0070 (toll free) or (980) 388-3646 (collect). Sirius XM has retained D.F. King & Co., Inc. to act as the information, tabulation and paying agent for the consent solicitations. Questions and requests for additional documents may be directed to D.F. King at (800) 676-7437 (toll free) or (212) 269-5550 (bankers and brokers).

Beneficial owners of an interest in the 2023 Notes whose 2023 Notes are held through a broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee should note that their nominee may establish a deadline earlier than the 2023 Notes Expiration Time by which instructions must be received by them in relation to the 2023 Notes consent solicitation and, accordingly, such beneficial owners are urged to contact their nominees as soon as possible to learn of any deadlines established by their nominees in relation to the 2023 Notes consent solicitation.

None of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Sirius XM Radio Inc., Pandora Media, Inc., BofA Merrill Lynch or D.F. King & Co. makes any recommendations as to whether or not holders of 2023 Notes should consent to the proposed amendments pursuant to the 2023 Notes consent solicitation. Each holder of 2023 Notes must make its own decision as to whether to consent to such proposed amendments.

This announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell the 2023 Notes and is not a solicitation of consents to the proposed amendments to the 2023 Notes indenture. The consent solicitations are being made solely on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Consent Solicitation Statement and the related consent form. The solicitation of consents is not being made in any jurisdiction in which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such solicitation under applicable state or foreign securities or "blue sky" laws.

