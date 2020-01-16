SiriusXM Announces Extensive Broadcast Lineup for 2020 PGA Merchandise Show

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM today announced its extensive coverage for this year's PGA Merchandise Show, the industry's MAJOR of Golf Business, (Jan. 21-24) in Orlando, Florida. SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio, SiriusXM's exclusive 24/7 golf channel, will deliver four days of coverage from PGA Show Demo Day at the Orange County National Golf Center and the 2020 PGA Merchandise Show at the Orange County Convention Center, giving listeners special access to one of the biggest events on the golf calendar that is otherwise not open to the public.

The SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio channel is available to listeners nationwide on SiriusXM radios (Sirius channel 208, XM channel 92), on the SiriusXM app and on a wide variety of connected devices and speakers. For more go to SiriusXM.com/SiriusXMPGATOURRadio.

This year's coverage is highlighted by six feature event SiriusXM Town Hall broadcasts from the PGA Forum Stage that will bring together some of the most successful and experienced personalities from the world of golf to focus on key aspects of the game and the business. SiriusXM's PGA Merchandise Show Town Halls will spotlight:

Entrepreneurship :

World Golf Hall of Fame member Greg Norman, PGA will bring his unparalleled acumen as both a player and businessman to the PGA Forum Stage for a special Town Hall-style edition of his SiriusXM show, Attack Life Radio, focusing on entrepreneurship and what it takes to succeed in the business that supports the game. Norman's featured guests will be PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh and former NFL QB Ron Jaworski, who owns and operates several golf courses. Norman will also discuss the importance of fitness with renowned conditioning coach Joey Diovisalvi.

When: Wed., Jan. 22 at 12:00 pm ET (Airs Live on SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio)

Teaching and Coaching :

SiriusXM's annual Teaching and Coaching Town Hall will feature several of the game's prominent PGA and LPGA Instructors who are also regular SiriusXM hosts – Michael Breed, PGA; Debbie Doniger; Jim McLean, PGA; Larry Rinker, PGA and David Armitage, PGA.

When: Wed., Jan. 22 at 1:00 pm ET (The show will air on SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio that night at 10:00 pm ET).

Junior Golf :

PGA President Suzy Whaley, PGA; SiriusXM's Carl Paulson; and

PGA Jr. League Captains Mike Suhre, PGA and Jason Witczak, PGA will discuss growing the game for young players.

When: Thurs., Jan. 23 at 12:00 pm ET (Airs Live on SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio)

The Role of PGA Professionals in the Game :

SiriusXM host and eight-time PGA Tour winner Brad Faxon, PGA will sit down with five respected and experienced club professionals – Bob Ford, PGA (Seminole G.C. and Oakmont G.C.), Jack Druga, PGA (Shinnecock Hills, G.C.), Keith Maxwell, PGA (Sunningdale G.C.), Jeff Warne, PGA (The Bridge G.C.) and Caroline Basarab, PGA – to discuss the important roles a PGA Professional plays in the game and business of golf.

When: Thurs., Jan. 23 at 2:00 pm ET (The show will air on SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio on Jan. 25, at 7:00 am ET).

College Teaching & Coaching :

Carl Paulson and some of the most successful collegiate coaches in golf – including NCAA Champion Conrad Ray (Stanford), Trey Jones (Florida State) and Frank Darby, PGA (St. Johns, Manhattan) – will share their thoughts on college coaching and mentoring up-and-coming players.

When: Fri., Jan. 24 at 10:00 am ET (Airs Live on SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio)

The Growth of Women's Golf :

SiriusXM host and top instructor Debbie Doniger; former college player and 34 Group CEO Patti Thomas; PGA teaching professional and women's golf league founder Mike D'Agostino, PGA; and Carl Paulson will discuss the growth of women's professional and amateur golf, and efforts to continue to increase female participation in the game.

When: Fri., Jan. 24 at 11:00 am ET (Airs Live on SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio)

"We're very excited and proud of our coverage of this year's PGA Merchandise Show," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "Our six Town Hall events, more than we've ever done at the PGA Show before, will deliver important insight and conversation on some of the central topics and instructional practices in golf. All of our programming, airing from Orlando and heard nationwide, will be enlightening for golf fans and anyone who is associated with the game."

These Town Hall events and SiriusXM's coverage throughout the week will give listeners exclusive access to insights on the game from many of the world's foremost PGA Professionals, on shows hosted by many SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio hosts, including former PGA Tour pros and several of the game's leading PGA Professionals. (See schedule below.)

SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio Schedule from the PGA Merchandise Show : (All times ET)

Tuesday, Jan. 21 – PGA Show Demo Day

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Inside the Ropes with Carl Paulson and Dennis Paulson (live)

3 p.m. – 4 p.m.: On Course with Frank Darby, PGA and Brian Crowell, PGA (live)

4 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Moment of Impact with Bill Price, PGA and Chris Voshall (live)

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.: On Tap with Katrek and Maginnes with Brian Katrek and John Maginnes (live)

Wednesday, Jan. 22 – PGA Merchandise Show

7 a.m. – 8 a.m.: The Starter with Taylor Zarzour (live on SiriusXM set)

8 a.m. – 10 a.m.: A New Breed of Golf (live on Titleist set)

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Inside the Ropes (live on SiriusXM set)

12 p.m. – 1 p.m.: SiriusXM Town Hall: Entrepreneurship with Greg Norman, PGA (live on PGA stage)

1 p.m. – 2 p.m.: SiriusXM Town Hall: Teaching and Coaching (live on PGA stage, taped for later airing on SiriusXM)

2 p.m. – 3 p.m.: On Course (on SiriusXM set, taped for later airing)

3 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Rinker's Golf Tips (on SiriusXM set, taped for later airing)

3 p.m. – 4 p.m.: PGA of America Radio with David Marr III (live on PGA Stage)

4 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Time to Let it Fly with Mark Lye (live on SiriusXM set)

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.: On Tap with Katrek and Maginnes (live on SiriusXM set)

10 p.m. – 11 p.m.: Airing of SiriusXM Town Hall: Teaching and Coaching

Thursday, Jan. 23 – PGA Merchandise Show

7 a.m. – 8 a.m.: The Starter (live on SiriusXM set)

8 a.m. – 10 a.m.: A New Breed of Golf (live on Titleist set)

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Inside the Ropes (live on SiriusXM set)

12 p.m. – 1 p.m.: SiriusXM Town Hall: Junior Golf (live on PGA stage)

2 p.m. – 3 p.m.: SiriusXM Town Hall: Club Pros (live on PGA stage, taped for later airing)

Friday, Jan. 24 – PGA Merchandise Show

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.: SiriusXM Town Hall: College Teaching & Coaching (live on PGA Stage)

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.: SiriusXM Town Hall: Women's Golf (live on PGA Stage)

12 p.m. – 1 p.m.: Inside the Ropes (live on SiriusXM set)

SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio will also provide listeners live play by play of all four rounds of the Farmers Insurance Open, starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT Thursday-Sunday.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in the U.S., and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora together reach more than 100 million people each month with their audio products. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers and directly to consumers through aftermarket devices. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: our substantial competition, which is likely to increase over time; our ability to attract or increase the number of subscribers, which is uncertain; our ability to profitably attract and retain more price-sensitive consumers; failure to protect the security of personal information about our customers; interference to our service from wireless operations; a decline in the effectiveness of our extensive marketing efforts; consumer protection laws and their enforcement; our failure to realize benefits of acquisitions or other strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of Pandora Media, Inc.; unfavorable outcomes of pending or future litigation; the market for music rights, which is changing and subject to uncertainties; our dependence upon the auto industry; general economic conditions; existing or future government laws and regulations could harm our business; failure of our satellites would significantly damage our business; the interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems; rapid technological and industry changes; failure of third parties to perform; our failure to comply with FCC requirements; modifications to our business plan; our indebtedness; damage to our studios, networks or other facilities as a result of terrorism or natural catastrophes; our principal stockholder has significant influence over our affairs and over actions requiring stockholder approval and its interests may differ from interests of other holders of our common stock; impairment of our business by third-party intellectual property rights; and changes to our dividend policies which could occur at any time. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Source: SiriusXM

Media contacts for SiriusXM:

Kevin Bruns, Kevin.Bruns@SiriusXM.com

Andrew FitzPatrick, Andrew.FitzPatrick@SiriusXM.com

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Related Links

http://www.siriusxm.com

